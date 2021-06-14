76ers Seek 3-1 Series Lead over Hawks in Game 4

After a dominant Game 3 performance Friday, the 76ers have a chance to go up, 3-1, in the Eastern Conference Semifinals Monday in Atlanta.

As was the case for most of Game 3, the Sixers will be without Danny Green (right calf strain).

But the Sixers have been in this position before - absent a starter due to injury - and are ready to embrace the challenge.

“Some of the unintended good consequences of having injuries during the regular season… Key guys and different guys from the bench have been in the starting lineup,” Doc Rivers said at Sunday’s practice. “I think that serves us well. Everyone’s ready.”

The Sixers have already seen major bench contributions in their series with the Hawks.

In Game 3, Furkan Korkmaz scored 11 points in the first quarter alone, finishing with 14 points and two steals in 27 minutes. Shake Milton led the bench in Game 2 with 14 points - all in the second half - while Matisse Thybulle was the reserve scoring leader in Game 1 (10 pts, 4-6 fg).

“In the playoffs, at least from what I’ve seen so far, your main guys are going to do what they do, but you’re going to need a spark from another place,” Thybulle said Sunday.

“Everybody needs to be ready to show up and do their part... Especially being part of that second unit coming off the bench, our job is to literally be that spark, be that energy.”

George Hill believes this team is uniquely situated to handle the road ahead.

“[This is] one of the deepest teams I’ve been on,” Hill said. “Normally in the playoffs, coaches shrink the roster. But it’s hard to shrink the roster when you’ve got so many guys that contribute… I think it’s going to help us in the long run.”

The Sixers’ bench out-scored the Hawks’ bench in Game 3, 48-32, momentum Rivers believes the reserves can build upon.

“We’ve got to keep relying on them, and keep letting them know that we trust them all.”

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Trae Young, who scored 35 points in Game 1 and 21 in Game 2, led the Hawks in scoring in Game 3, dropping 28 points plus eight assists and two steals.

John Collins added 23 points and seven rebounds, while Clint Capela scored eight points and snagged a game-high 16 rebounds.

The Hawks shot 47.6% from the field (39-82 fg) and just 26.1% from deep (6-23 3fg) in Game 3. The Hawks equalled the Sixers on the boards (36) but were out-assisted by the Sixers, 28-15.

As announced by the Hawks prior to Game 3, De’Andre Hunter remains out for the duration of the playoffs (right meniscus tear).

Follow Along:

Watch: TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic