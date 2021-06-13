"He's a Weapon" | Korkmaz Sparks 76ers in Game 3 Road Win Over Hawks

It was another lesson in being ready when your name gets called.

It’s defined the 76ers’ bench production recently.

In Game 2, it was Shake Milton. In Game 3, it was Furkan Korkmaz.

Korkmaz checked into Friday’s game at the 6:02 mark of the first quarter. He rattled off 11 points in the opening frame and didn’t miss a shot from anywhere on the floor, going 3-for-3 from the field, 2-for-2 from beyond the arc and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

In an in-game interview between the first and second quarters, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers showed appreciation for his team’s depth:

"Shake got them going the other night, and again Furk gets them going [Friday]. We have so many guys to throw in. We trust them all, and we're going to keep doing that."

The 23-year-old Korkmaz ultimately posted a playoff career-high 14 points, with two steals and a game-high plus-24 rating over 27 minutes in the 127-111 victory.

Here’s some of what was said postgame…

FURKAN KORKMAZ

First and foremost, Korkmaz was happy with the win:

“The most important thing is we won the game. I think I helped the team, so that’s why I’m really happy.”

Staying prepared for whatever the team needs is key:

“We know that. Sometimes opportunity comes and you need to be ready...You just need to step up. One game it’s Shake. One game it’s me. One game it’s Tyrese. Every day, the name changes, but the mentality is the same.”

If you recall, it was Korkmaz out on the floor getting some extra shots up after Game 2 in Philadelphia:

“Sometimes you don’t want to go home with that mentality. You don’t want to just leave the court like that. Mentally, you want to forget it, you want to remind yourself that you can make the shots. Sometimes that’s the reason, personally, I take those shots after games. I think that helps.”

Minutes after Game 2, Furkan Korkmaz was back on the court, in his uniform. We should've known. pic.twitter.com/VQTCNv0YAv — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) June 12, 2021

TEAMMATES

Tobias Harris loves seeing a confident Korkmaz:

“You saw in the first half, Furk [got] hot out there. Got his swag and his confidence shooting the three out there. He made a big three as well in the fourth quarter. You just love to see it. He’s a guy who works his tail off day in, day out. I’m happy that the moment came, and he really took advantage of it for sure.”

Ben Simmons discussed the importance of Korkmaz’s role:

“He’s great. He’s a weapon. He’s had a lot of great moments wearing a Sixers jersey and I love playing with him.

“Offensively, he’s great. And defensively, he’s really stepped up, too. He’s another guy who’s taking on the challenge of guarding his man.”

Joel Embiid was on the same page as many:

“We’ve got so many weapons. You don’t know who’s going to get hot one night. The other night it was Shake, [Friday] it was Furk. [Friday] was one of those games where I just felt like everyone that got on the court did their job.”

Monday’s Game 4 between the 76ers and Hawks is a 7:30 p.m. start in Atlanta.

