In Atlanta, 76ers Take 2-1 Series Lead

Fueled by impressive performances from the big three and backed by solid contributions across the roster, the 76ers topped the Atlanta Hawks, 127-111, Friday, taking a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Sixers came out strong and maintained their intensity, never allowing the Hawks to lead beyond the first quarter. The Sixers led by as many as 22.

Joel Embiid led the way, finishing with a team-high 27 points and a team-high nine rebounds, plus eight assists, a steal, and three blocks. He shot 7-for-14 from the field in 33 minutes of play.

Tobias Harris poured in 22 points on 10-for-16 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes.

Ben Simmons totalled 18 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and a steal. He shot 7-for-11 from the floor in 33 minutes.

The Sixers shot 58.2% from the field (46-79 fg) and 47.6% from deep (10-21 3fg) overall.

Trae Young led the way for Atlanta once again, finishing with 28 points and eight assists.

Key Contributors:

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz set a new playoff career-high with a bench-high 14 points (including three 3-pointers), plus an assist and two steals. Korkmaz was a huge factor in the Sixers’ hot start, scoring 11 points in the first quarter alone, shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from the field and 3-for-3 from the line in the first period.



Korkmaz also started the second half after Danny Green ’s early exit (right calf strain).

Seth Curry

Curry recorded 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 32 minutes, shooting 5-for-10 from the field in 32 minutes.

Dwight Howard

Howard finished with 12 points, shooting a nearly perfect 4-for-5 from the field and 4-for-5 from the foul line.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle finished with seven points on 3-for-4 shooting, plus a rebound and two steals in 17 minutes.

Turning Point:

The Sixers took a five point lead into halftime, but came out of the break on a mission - led by Simmons.

Simmons scored 11 of his 18 points in the third period, leading the Sixers to open a 20-point lead in the frame.

Simmons shot 4-for-5 from the field in the third quarter, plus dishing out three assists.

The Sixers shot 63.2% from the field (12-19 fg) in the third period.

Quote to Note:

Loftier goals ahead.

Ben Simmons on finishing second in DPOY voting: "I'm not really concerned about individual awards. I want the championship." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) June 12, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers and Hawks will play Game 4 in Atlanta Monday night, before returning to South Philadelphia for Wednesday’s Game 5.

The Hawks shot 47.6% from the field (39-82 fg) and just 26.1% from deep (6-23 3fg) in Game 3.

John Collins finished with 23 points on 10-for-14 shooting, plus seven rebounds. Clint Capela scored eight points and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds.

Monday’s Game 3 tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.