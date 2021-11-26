Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 26, 2021

1) In case you missed it while making your final Thanksgiving preparations, the Pelicans delivered their most complete performance of the season Wednesday, throttling Washington by a 127-102 count.



2) Watch entertaining postgame video reaction with Willie Green and a handful of Pelicans players, including Josh Hart (who made a halfcourt shot), Devonte’ Graham (made return from foot injury), Herbert Jones (career-best four steals), Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas.



3) The setting for this weekend of basketball is Salt Lake City, where New Orleans (4-16) will face Utah (12-6) in a relatively unique two-game series between the same Western Conference clubs. Tip-off of both games Friday and Saturday is at 8 p.m. Central, with pregame coverage at 7:30 on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM.

4) Read Thursday’s injury report.



5) Check out this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A with Jones, who discusses working on his offensive game.