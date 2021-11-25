Devonte' Graham drives against Bradley Beal

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 127, Wizards 102

Pelicans (4-16), Wizards (11-7)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Nov 24, 2021

Devonte’ Graham was back in uniform, Willy Hernangomez was back in the rotation for a second straight game and Brandon Ingram was back to looking like his old self. Add it up, and the result was New Orleans’ most impressive victory of the young season.

The Pelicans wrapped up a two-game homestand by pouncing on the Wizards, scoring 36 points in each of the first two quarters to build a 72-50 lead. Washington entered Wednesday as the Eastern Conference’s fourth-best team, but never led as New Orleans notched its third home win in its last four outings.

Returning from a three-game absence, Graham helped set the tone with a dozen first-half points, while Hernangomez delivered double-digit scoring off the bench again. Ingram rang up 26 points and was 7/8 from the foul line, after a few quiet games scoring-wise.

“Today was a great job by the team, a great win at home,” Hernangomez said on postgame radio. “Now it’s time to celebrate Thanksgiving.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Josh Hart banked in a shot from halfcourt at the third-quarter buzzer and was fouled from behind as he released the ball. Hart’s highly improbable four-point play was even more evidence that this was going to be New Orleans’ night, stretching the lead for the hosts from 18 to 22.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Impossible to pick only one Pelican on a night when six different players cracked double digits in scoring, the team shot well from the field and especially three-point range, and an aggressive defensive forced Washington into a bushel of turnovers (19).

BY THE NUMBERS

117: Previous season high for New Orleans in scoring. The Pelicans’ most points in a win this season had been 112 against Memphis.

12/29: Pelicans three-point shooting. Nine different players connected at least once, including Hernangomez draining his first trey attempt of the season, to a jubilant reaction by his teammates.

68: Total free throws shot by the two teams, a rarity this season for a game to have that many trips to the charity stripe.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

DEFENSIVE REBOUNDING

New Orleans still allowed too many offensive boards (13), but it was a big improvement from the 21 snared by Minnesota two nights earlier.

BENCH HOLDING ITS OWN

Big plus for New Orleans. The second unit outperformed Washington’s backups, in what was an upset based on season statistics for the two teams.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Absolutely stellar defensive job by New Orleans’ point guards on Washington’s Spencer Dinwiddie, who managed only 11 points on 2/8 shooting Wednesday. During the Nov. 15 matchup in D.C., Dinwiddie burned the Pelicans with 27 points and a second-half barrage of buckets.

#WESTERNCONFERENCEWEDNESDAY

If Golden State, Phoenix and Utah have emerged as the top tier of the West early in the regular season, which other team has the best chance to earn a top-four seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs? From among four options consisting of teams 4 through 7 in the standings (entering Wednesday), fans believe the LA Clippers have the best shot (41 percent of votes), followed closely by Dallas (36 percent). Those squads met in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, with the Clips prevailing in seven games. Memphis picked up 12 percent of ballots, followed by Portland (10 percent).

Herb Jones Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.

2021-22 Game 20: Pelicans vs. Wizards

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Herb Jones Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
Now Playing

Herb Jones Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  03:58
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  04:02
Josh Hart Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
Now Playing

Josh Hart Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  07:12
Devonte' Graham Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  03:40
Willie Green recaps win vs. Washington | Pelicans-Wizards Postgame
Now Playing

Willie Green recaps win vs. Washington | Pelicans-Wizards Postgame

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  08:39
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  04:51
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21

New Orleans Pelicans game highlights vs. Washington Wizards (11-24-2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  03:06
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 21 points in 24 minutes vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21
Now Playing

Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 21 points in 24 minutes vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  01:32
Highlights: Brandon Ingram drops 26 vs. Washington Wizards 10-24-21
Now Playing

Highlights: Brandon Ingram drops 26 vs. Washington Wizards 10-24-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  02:04
Highlights: Josh Hart efficient 16 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21
Now Playing

Highlights: Josh Hart efficient 16 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  02:00
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Washington Wizards 4th quarter highlights (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  01:53
Willy Hernangómez drains the triple | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Willy Hernangómez drains the triple | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez joins the fun from downtown vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:13
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Washington Wizards 3rd quarter highlights (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  02:15
Josh Hart buzzer-beating mid-court and-1 | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Josh Hart buzzer-beating mid-court and-1 | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart beats the buzzer from the logo and gets the four-point play opportunity vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:46
Josh Hart banks it home | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Josh Hart banks it home | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart with the smooth bank shot late in the shot clock vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:16
Jonas Valanciunas' paint moves on point | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas' paint moves on point | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas showing off his strong paint game vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:29
Josh Hart starts half with an And-1 | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Josh Hart starts half with an And-1 | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart with the strong take to start the 2nd half vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:20
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Washington Wizards 2nd quarter highlights (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  02:00
Jonas Valanciunas with 11 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas with 11 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas was hot early vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  01:11
Brandon Ingram drains the fade-away | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram drains the fade-away | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram makes it look easy on the fade away jumper vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:16
Jonas Valanciunas sky hook in the paint | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas sky hook in the paint | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas uses his strength in the paint and finishes with touch vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:15
Josh Hart tricky with the reverse | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Josh Hart tricky with the reverse | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart finishes with the reverse layup off the nice fake vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:27
Devonte' Graham takes Kuzma on show and go | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham takes Kuzma on show and go | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham with the pretty show and go layup vs. Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:15
Josh Hart tricky with the reverse | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Josh Hart tricky with the reverse | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart with the nice reverse layup off the fake vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:27
Highlights Jonas Valanciunas 11 Points in the 1st vs Washington Wizards 11-24-21
Now Playing

Highlights Jonas Valanciunas 11 Points in the 1st vs Washington Wizards 11-24-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas was hot early vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  01:11
Jonas Valanciunas sky hook in the paint | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas sky hook in the paint | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with the strong move in the paint and touch finish vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:15
Devonte' Graham takes Kuzma off the dribble | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham takes Kuzma off the dribble | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonta' Graham with the nice finish off the drive vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:15
Devonte' Graham on his foot injury | Pelicans Shootaround 11-24-21
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham on his foot injury | Pelicans Shootaround 11-24-21

Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham gives an update on his injury.
Nov 24, 2021  |  03:18
Tags
Alexander-Walker, Nickeil, Graham, Devonte', Hernangomez, Willy, Ingram, Brandon, Valanciunas, Jonas

Related Content

Alexander-Walker, Nickeil

Graham, Devonte'

Hernangomez, Willy

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter