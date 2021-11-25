24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Herbert Jones

A month into his NBA career, New Orleans forward Herbert Jones has already made strides at the offensive end of the floor, showing increased confidence and ability to sink three-point shots (his 3/4 game vs. Memphis was a key aspect of the Pelicans’ first home win). In this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A presented by Ibotta, the 23-year-old University of Alabama product explains his focus on continuing to add pieces to his scoring arsenal:

Pelicans.com: You had the unique distinction of earning not one, but two nicknames from your teammates before the regular season even started. What was your reaction the first time you heard the nickname “Straitjacket”?

Jones: Hearing it from you is probably the first time I’ve heard it, instead of seeing it on Twitter. I don’t know, man, I just try to go out and lock people up.

Pelicans.com: What are the main things you’re working on to adjust to the NBA?

Jones: Shooting. Ballhandling. Playmaking and just trying to get stronger, to adapt to the physicality at this level.

Pelicans.com: How do you approach getting better shooting-wise?

Jones: Trying to get my mechanics right on free throws. Working on shooting at all three levels. Floaters around the rim, mid-range and threes.

Pelicans.com: What’s the adjustment from college to the pros been like for you offensively around the basket?

Jones: In college, there aren’t as many elite shot-blockers as there are in the NBA. So you can kind of get away with not working on your floaters or other ways to score. You can just dunk the ball (in many situations). Jaxson (Hayes) actually helped out a lot at the voluntary workouts, me seeing how he was blocking shots. That just made me go work on different finishes around the rim.