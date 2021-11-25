New Orleans Pelicans rule out three players for Friday's game at Utah

Forwards Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) and Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) and guard Didi Louzada (league suspension) were listed as out on the Injury Report for Friday's game at the Utah Jazz (8 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM).

The Pelicans (4-16) are heading to Salt Lake City off perhaps their best game of the season, a 127-102 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center. The Jazz (12-6) defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-104 on Wednesday.

The Pelicans and Jazz will play each other again Saturday night at Vivint Arena at 8 p.m.