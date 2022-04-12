5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 12, 2022

1) Following a weekend back-to-back, the Pelicans were off Monday, but return to practice Tuesday afternoon. So let’s delve into what’s in store for Wednesday in the Smoothie King Center pregame. Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels won’t be on the game broadcast call because NBA play-in games are national TV exclusives, but they’re hosting a Pelicans.com pregame show that will be live-streaming from 7 to 8 p.m., prior to the 8:30 tip-off. Sideline reporter Erin Summers will join Joel and Antonio, conducting interviews during the special show. Meanwhile, on Pelicans radio there will be a live pregame show from 7:30-8:30, hosted by Daniel Sallerson and Gus Kattengell on ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM. That 60-minute program will emanate from outside Section 104-105 of the arena. All fans in attendance of Spurs-Pelicans will get free red Pelicans T-shirts to help launch the start of the postseason.

