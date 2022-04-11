Will Guillory on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 11, 2022
The Athletic's Will Guillory joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to reflect on the Pelicans' regular season and preview Wednesday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.
Herb Jones defensive highlights from 2021-22 NBA regular season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones' defensive highlights from the 2021-22 NBA regular season.
| 08:41
Trey Murphy III on Play-In home crowd, bench growth | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
| 05:54
Willie Green on weekend takeaways, Play-In battle | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
| 05:31
Naji Marshall on locker room bond, Play-In tourney | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
| 04:03
Highlights: Trey Murphy III adds 15 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III scored 15 points in the team's regular season finale against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
| 01:25
Highlights: Naji Marshall leads team with 19 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4-10-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall led the team with 19 points in the team's regular season finale against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
| 02:03
Highlights: Gary Clark scores 17 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Gary Clark scored 17 points in the team's regular season finale against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
| 01:14
Jared Harper with the sneaky steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper sneaks in from behind for the steal.
| 00:16
Larry Nance Jr. connects for 3 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper feeds Larry Nance Jr. with a behind-the-back pass for three.
| 00:16
Trey Murphy III triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III knocks down the corner triple.
| 00:08
Tony Snell banks it home | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Tony Snell banks it high off the glass for the score.
| 00:09
Jose Alvarado baseline jumper | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado connects on the baseline jumper.
| 00:08
3-on-1 break leads to Trey Murphy III slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans race out on the 3-on-1 fast break and forward Trey Murphy III slams it home.
| 00:26
Naji Marshall drive and-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall capitalizes on the strong drive for the bucket and-1.
| 00:15
Get hype for Pelicans at Warriors 4/10/22
Get Hype as the New Orleans Pelicans end the 2021-22 NBA season at home against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 pm on TNT.
| 00:54
Willie Green talks loss to Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame 4-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 9, 2022.
| 03:00
Jaxson Hayes on loss, Steven Adams poster | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame 4-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 9, 2022.
| 02:20
Jared Harper on efficient night in limited minutes | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame 4-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 9, 2022.
| 02:13
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, April 4, 2022.
| 03:05
Highlights: Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scores 16 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum highlights vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
| 01:37
Jared Harper with 12 points in the 4th quarter vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper with 12 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
| 01:12
Highlights: Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez scores 15 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22
Willy Hernangomez Posts 15 points & 10 rebounds vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 04/09/2022
| 00:01
Jared Harper high off the glass | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harped drains it high off the glass vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
| 00:23
Jose Alvarado dime leads to Hernangomez and-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado with a nice pass to center Willy Hernangomez for the and-1 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
| 00:24
Highlights: CJ McCollum's 3rd quarters vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum highlights from the 3rd quarter vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
| 00:38
Naji Marshall and-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall finishes through contact vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
| 00:15
Pelicans 1st half highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans at the Memphis Grizzlies 1st half highlights (4/9/2022).
| 02:49
Jose Alvarado drains the floater | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado drains the floater in the paint vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
| 00:16
Jaxson Hayes POSTERIZES Steven Adams | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes soars over Steven Adams on the poster dunk vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
| 00:46
Jaxson Hayes slams it home | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes dunks it home vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
| 00:14
