Pelicans-Spurs an unlikely postseason matchup after major turnaround for both clubs

A month into this NBA season, a San Antonio vs. New Orleans play-in matchup seemed about as likely to take place as an April snowstorm in the Crescent City. The Spurs were 4-13 on Thanksgiving, while the Pelicans entered Turkey Day at 4-16, far from the Western Conference postseason conversation. Led by mostly inexperienced rosters, both Southwest Division squads eventually found their footing, playing .500-plus basketball over the rest of 2021-22, setting the stage for an elimination game between No. 9 and 10 seeds.

Unlike many Spurs rosters over the past few decades, this edition does not boast a collection of future Hall of Famers or multi-time All-Stars, with none of their three leading scorers older than 26. The Pelicans also rely heavily on youngsters, including three rookie rotation members and a third-year starting power forward. Here’s a position-by-position overview of each team heading into Wednesday’s play-in matchup:

Starters

POINT GUARD

San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray made his first All-Star appearance in his fifth pro season and was at his best twice against New Orleans, registering triple-doubles in Dec. 12 and March 26 victories for the Spurs. For New Orleans, nine-year pro CJ McCollum emerged as one of the league’s premier in-season trade pickups. The 30-year-old – arguably the NBA’s best player yet to receive an All-Star nod – averaged 24.5 points in his first 20 games after the All-Star break (ranked 22nd in league).

SHOOTING GUARD

NBA rookies and former college teammates at the University of Alabama fill this spot. Spurs rookie Josh Primo moved into the first unit in mid-March and remained there for the season’s final 12 games, while Herbert Jones became an every-game New Orleans starter back in October. Jones, a legitimate NBA All-Defense candidate, is four years older than Primo, spending four seasons with the Crimson Tide, while Primo, 19, was a one-and-done in the SEC.

SMALL FORWARD

An All-Star in 2020, Brandon Ingram continues to improve his all-around game and was New Orleans’ second-leading scorer, averaging 22.7 points per game. With Ingram in the lineup this season, the Pelicans went 29-26. Doug McDermott was the starter for San Antonio 51 times, prior to sustaining a season-ending severe ankle sprain. Second-year wing Devin Vassell became a permanent first-stringer in mid-February and made 32 starts.

POWER FORWARD

It was a breakthrough season for the players representing both teams at this position. After being out of the rotation during an early portion of 2021-22, high-flying third-year pro Jaxson Hayes played his best basketball over the final two-plus months, helping spark New Orleans’ turnaround. Also in his third season, San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson averaged career highs in multiple categories. At 22, Johnson is the Spurs’ second-leading scorer (17.0 ppg).

CENTER

The NBA is downsizing at the five spot, but international big men Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania) and Jakob Poeltl (Austria) are traditional centers, officially listed at 6-foot-11 and 7-1, respectively. Valanciunas continues to get better – “like fine wine” he’s joked – averaging a career high in scoring (17.8 ppg). Poeltl is critical for San Antonio in the paint, the team’s leading rebounder (9.3 rpg) and shot-blocker (1.7 bpg), anchoring the defense with his length and mobility.

Bench

SAN ANTONIO

Guards

The younger brother of Memphis guard Tyus Jones, point guard Tre Jones was a college teammate of Zion Williamson’s at Duke. Like his sibling, Trey is among the league leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio. … A rookie from Iowa, Joe Wieskamp made sporadic appearances after the All-Star break.

Wings

Fourth-year pro Lonnie Walker IV is an X-factor for San Antonio, scoring 20-plus points in 15 games this season. … Josh Richardson established himself as a pro with Miami and has spent parts of the last two seasons in the Southwest Division, suiting up for Dallas in 2020-21. He shot 44.3 percent from the arc after the All-Star break.

Bigs

A rookie from Australia, Jock Landale provided big late-game plays and 10 points apiece in San Antonio’s two wins in the Smoothie King Center. … Previously with Minnesota and Denver, Keita Bates-Diop is a scorer and rebounder who also started 14 games. … Zach Collins returned to the court in February after missing all of 2020-21 to injury. The former lottery pick and Trail Blazer averaged 7.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 28 appearances.

NEW ORLEANS

Guards

Undrafted rookie Jose Alvarado is a creative steals machine. Like San Antonio’s Jones, he’s an ACC product who ranks among the NBA elite in assist-to-turnover ratio. … Devonte’ Graham was part of an offseason trade from Charlotte, now participating in the play-in round for a second straight year. Graham sank early-season New Orleans game-winners at Utah and Oklahoma City, the latter from beyond halfcourt.

Wings

First-round pick Trey Murphy III delivered an excellent second half of the season, ranking in the NBA’s top 20 in three-point percentage (44.3) after the All-Star break. … Naji Marshall’s tenacious defense and aggressiveness helped make New Orleans’ second unit more dangerous and a game-changer in the final two months. … Tony Snell was part of the rotation right after being traded by Portland. His forte is catch-and-and three-pointers, shooting 57 percent from distance last season with Atlanta.

Bigs

Always ready to produce when called upon in his two seasons in the Big Easy, center Willy Hernangomez packs points and rebounds into virtually every stint on the floor, even in reduced minutes. … Larry Nance Jr. was an underrated piece of the McCollum trade and has been a perfect fit in NOLA’s second unit, providing defense, playmaking and leadership.