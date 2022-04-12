Pelicans 2022 postseason profile: Jose Alvarado

Many college scouts were certain that he was too undersized and not quick enough to even be recruited by a top-tier Division I basketball program, but by the end of a four-year career at Georgia Tech, Jose Alvarado was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year. Despite emerging as one of the premier guards in an NCAA power conference, many NBA scouts evidently believed he wasn’t good enough to even be drafted in 2021. By the end of his first regular season as a pro, Alvarado has become a valuable reserve for New Orleans at both ends of the court.

Sensing a theme? Throughout his career, the 6-foot, 179-pounder has always been underrated and overlooked, but he’s made a habit of exceeding expectations. Along the way, the New York City native has won over teammates, coaches and fans who enjoy the point guard’s all-out, hustling style of play and the resourceful way he surprises opponents with what NBA.com described as “sneaky steals,” in a video highlighting Alvarado’s backcourt thievery.

“Most people when I offered him a scholarship thought I was crazy and said, ‘He’s too small, not quick enough, doesn’t do this, doesn’t do that,’ ” Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner remembered recently on a Pelicans Podcast episode. “They were like, ‘Coach, you’re in the ACC. He’s a mid-major player.’

“It’s a great lesson to show that it’s not about the rankings or the (recruiting) stars, because those things do not go into the evaluation of the toughness, the heart, the internal drive, the guts inside. That’s what Jose has and that’s why I loved him.”

After going undrafted by the NBA last July – a development Alvarado did not view as a surprise or major disappointment to him – he agreed to a two-way contract with New Orleans, meaning he’d likely spend much of 2021-22 in the G League with Birmingham. Instead, while ranking eighth in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.80) and first in steals percentage (39.4) among players who appeared in at least 50 games, he earned a full NBA contract, signing a multi-year deal in March.

“It’s a credit to his perseverance, his resiliency,” said Pelicans head coach Willie Green, who immediately took a liking to Alvarado’s on- and off-court approach in preseason. “He was Defensive Player of the Year in (the ACC), so he’s more than capable. He knows how to play and can execute. And he plays hard every time he touches the floor.”

Once he joined Green's rotation in January, Pelicans fans also began to appreciate what Alvarado brings to a team. Alvarado has likewise embraced his new home, commonly signing autographs for fans prior to games in the Smoothie King Center and reiterating a grateful perspective on getting to play in the NBA. When he checks into home games, there’s often a buzz among spectators when Alvarado pesters ballhandlers by picking them up for 94 feet and forcing turnovers. His unique tactic of hiding along the baseline and seemingly coming out of nowhere for a steal was described by Pelicans TV studio analyst David Wesley as “jumping out of the bushes” for what’s always a crowd-pleasing turnover.

“People loved watching him play (at Georgia Tech), because of how hard he played,” Pastner said. “I can’t tell you how many 50-50 balls he won, or how many times he would dive headfirst into the stands and beat the opponent to the ball.

“People can appreciate Jose, because he’s not 6-10, he’s not gifted with some incredible athleticism. He’s a normal average Joe, like you and I. He just puts his working boots on, his hard hat on, he rolls his sleeves up and he plays so hard every second. He doesn’t take it for granted, and I think that’s why people are attracted to him. They appreciate it.”

Alvarado noted on a recent episode of CJ McCollum’s podcast that the Pelicans considered drafting him late in the second round, but New Orleans ultimately traded that pick. New Orleans immediately contacted him after he went unselected, to bring him to the organization.

Based on some of the skeptical pre-draft feedback he received from NBA front offices, Pastner may not have been surprised that Alvarado didn’t get picked. But Georgia Tech’s hoops coach is also not surprised that Alvarado found a way to make an impact for the Pelicans this season.

Pastner: “During the draft process, (NBA) people would be calling me and say, ‘Well, I’m just not sure about his size.’ It was always about what he can’t do. I kept saying, ‘Hey man, look. As a coach, you’re going to want this kid on your team. He just makes winning plays.’ I understand he’s not going to pass the measurement test. He’s not going to win the 40-yard shuttle. But he’s just going to make winning play after winning play. And he’s going to be contagious with his energy. The coaching staff, the players and the fans are going to love him.”

That’s at least one pre-draft Alvarado projection that came true.