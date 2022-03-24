Josh Pastner on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 24, 2022
Georgia Tech Men's Basketball Head Coach Josh Pastner joins Daniel Sallerson to talk about Jose Alvarado.
Trey Murphy on Larry Nance, seeing his family in Charlotte | Pelicans Shootaround 3-24-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III speaks to the media following shootaround on March 24, 2022. The Pelicans take on the Chicago Bulls in the Smoothie King Center.
| 03:29
Willie Green gives updates on Zion Williamson and Larry Nance's injuries | Pelicans Practice 3/23/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following practice on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
| 04:31
Larry Nance on his return, swapping houses with Josh Hart | Pelicans Practice 3/23/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance speaks following practice on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
| 05:52
24 Seconds with Willy Hernangomez presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season
Sit down with Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez to find out how he spends his time off the court, his favorite hobbies, and more in this week's 24 Seconds presented by Tissot.
| 00:37
CJ McCollum on building leads, 4th quarter defense | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
| 02:34
Naji Marshall on team's execution, Herb Jones ejection | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
| 02:45
Willie Green on road trip, late game execution | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
| 01:50
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 24 points, 18 rebounds vs. Charlotte Hornets | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas racked up 24 points and 18 rebounds in the team's road loss against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
| 02:02
Highlights: CJ McCollum leads team with 27 points vs. Charlotte Hornets | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum led the team with 27 points in the team's road loss to the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
| 02:02
Jose Alvarado hits three in transition | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy pushes the pace and feeds Jose Alvarado for the transition three.
| 00:20
Jonas Valanciunas hanging on the rim | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas goes up for the big slam.
| 00:15
Jose Alvarado sky-high floater | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado collects his own miss and goes back up with the high floater.
| 00:18
CJ McCollum bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scores through the contact for the three-point play.
| 00:15
Jonas Valanciunas drive and-1 | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas drives to the rim for the score and-1.
| 00:22
CJ McCollum drills triple | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans swing the ball around the horn and find guard CJ McCollum for the weak side triple.
| 00:18
Jaxson Hayes beats the halftime buzzer | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall pushes down the floor and drops a dime to Jaxson Hayes for the buzzer-beating layup at the half.
| 00:16
Herbert Jones steal from behind | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/22/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones sneaks up on the Hornets and steals the pass from behind the play.
| 00:18
CJ McCollum dances and scores | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum sets up the defense and knocks down the floater.
| 00:08
Naji Marshall fast-break reverse bucket | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
Following Jonas Valanciunas' block on Montrezl Harrell, New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall races the floor and scores on the reverse layup.
| 00:14
Willy Hernangomez strides for the slam | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez find a clear lane to the rim for the slam dunk.
| 00:09
Devonte' Graham down the lane | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham drives down the lane for the score.
| 00:16
Chris Kreider talks Trey Murphy's journey | Pelicans-Hornets Pregame 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans sideline reporter Jen Hale speaks with Chris Kreider who coached Trey Murphy at Rice University.
| 01:48
Pelicans-Hornets pregame with Willie Green 3/21/2022
Pelicans-Hornets LIVE Pregame: New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green addresses the media prior to the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets (3/21/2022).
| 05:16
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks from the Pelicans' 117-112 win (3/20/22).
| 03:04
Jonas Valanciunas on team's character after win | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.
| 03:32
CJ McCollum on team's progress after beating Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.
| 05:33
Jose Alvarado on strong night in win vs. Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.
| 04:50
Willie Green on win vs. Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.
| 05:31
Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 15 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado game highlights vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 01:59
Highlights: Willy Hernangomez scores 17 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez game highlights vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 01:25
