Postseason’s high stakes are invaluable test for mostly inexperienced Pelicans

Despite playing three years of NCAA Division I basketball, Trey Murphy III had never been part of anything like what he witnessed March 27 in the Smoothie King Center. As New Orleans roared back from a 20-point halftime deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, a crowd of 18,516 fans delivered a level of noise and excitement that made the 21-year-old wish to be part of that environment again, as soon as possible. The rookie forward and his Pelicans teammates will get that opportunity Wednesday, when they host the San Antonio Spurs in a do-or-die Western Conference play-in matchup, in front of a capacity audience.

“That was an atmosphere I don’t think I’ve ever experienced before, especially going to a small school in Rice for two years, then (transferring) to Virginia for a Covid year (with no fans allowed),” Murphy said. “I haven’t really experienced any real crowds like that. Having something like that was something you try to chase every time.”

For the vast majority of New Orleans’ roster, competing in the NBA postseason will also be a brand-new event. Only six Pelicans have been to the playoffs, topped by CJ McCollum’s 57 career games. Just two Pels are play-in tournament “veterans” – Jonas Valanciunas went 2-1 over the past two campaigns with Memphis, while Devonte’ Graham was a Charlotte reserve last season in a loss at Indiana. Larry Nance Jr. is the only New Orleans player who’s reached the NBA Finals (Cleveland 2018), while Valanciunas (Toronto 2016), McCollum (Portland 2019) and Tony Snell (Milwaukee 2019, Atlanta 2021) have been conference finalists.

Beyond that group, New Orleans has three rookies (Murphy, Jose Alvarado, Herbert Jones) and eight NBA veterans who’ve yet to appear in a postseason game, including 2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram, 2021 All-Star Zion Williamson and sixth-year center Willy Hernangomez.

Partly for that reason, first-year head coach Willie Green looks forward to his players getting the chance to compete in the play-in tournament and hopefully beyond. Green was an assistant coach for Phoenix in 2019-20 when the Suns went 8-0 in the Orlando bubble, setting the stage for a Western Conference title in 2020-21. Phoenix (64-18) now enters this postseason with homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.

“It’s extremely important,” Green said of young players getting to play pressure-packed postseason games. “In Phoenix, we had an opportunity to play in the bubble, and that momentum led us into the next year, where all those guys came back and we went to the Finals.

“You look at a team like Memphis, for example. They played in the play-in last season and had to win two games (against) San Antonio and Golden State. And now look where they are – they’re No. 2 in the West. You want to build momentum with a young group, and this is a great opportunity to do it.”

The Pelicans (36-46) already experienced a preview of what might be in store during this week’s no-margin-for-error tournament, playing several vital games over the past few weeks, including two intense victories over the Lakers.

“Even leading up to and making the play-in, we’ve had about eight games that were just high-level basketball games, in terms of they meant a lot for us,” Green said. “(Our players) haven’t had those opportunities. I like the play-in; I think it’s exciting for our league. I’m excited for our group having the opportunity on Wednesday.”

Among current Pelicans, only Nance, McCollum and Valanciunas have played in a Game 7, perhaps the most comparable situation to a 9-10 play-in matchup, where the losing team’s season will end. Green believes that experience will also be beneficial for a roster with six players under age 24.

“It’s great,” Green said of Wednesday’s 48-minute game determining both teams’ fate. “A lot of our guys have experienced that in college, playing in the (NCAA) tournament, where you’ve got to win just one game and then deal with whatever comes next.

“I’m excited about the extended time we get to play. Not quite the playoffs (yet), but a great opportunity for our group. It’s definitely a blessing.”