Pacers to Hold Second Pre-Draft Workout on Thursday, July 1

The Pacers will hold their second pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday, July 1 at St. Vincent Center.

The first workout group includes B.J. Boston, Jr. (Kentucky), Matt Coleman III (Texas), E.J. Onu (Shawnee State), Austin Reaves (Oklahoma), Jaden Springer (Tennessee), Moses Wright (Georgia Tech).

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The have one first-round pick (the 13th overall selection) and two second-round picks (the 54th and 60th overall selections).