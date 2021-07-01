Moses Wright: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-9

Weight: 226

Position: PF

College: Georgia Tech

Age: 22

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 17.4

RPG: 8.0

APG: 2.3

BLK: 1.6

STL: 1.5

Player Bio

Courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics

General

Rapidly developing forward from Raleigh, N.C., who had very little organized basketball experience when he enrolled at Tech (played one year of varsity basketball in high school) … Rose to become the ACC Player of the Year as a senior and help lead Tech to its ACC Championship in 28 years and its first NCAA Tournament berth in 11 years … Became the 21st Tech player to reach 1,000 points and 500 rebounds for his career … Finished with 1,130 points (38th all-time at Tech) and 614 rebounds … Was a consistent performer from the beginning of the 2020-21 season, missing double digits in scoring only 10 times in 56 games … Earned significant playing time early in his freshman season and again late in the year as injuries thinned Tech’s ranks … Blossomed into a major contributor at the end of his sophomore season and became one of the most improved players in the ACC as a junior, setting the stage for his monster senior year … Gained the ability to impact the game at both ends with his scoring, rebounding and shot-blocking skills … Has grown four inches and added 40 pounds since his sophomore year in high school … Has good athleticism and a high basketball IQ, at his best when he attacks the basket on offense and crashes the boards … First North Carolina native to sign with Tech since Anthony Morrow (Charlotte), who played at Tech from 2004-08 and played nine years in the NBA … Wore No. 12 as a freshman, changed to No. 5 as a sophomore … Began playing basketball by trying out for his local YMCA team … Enjoys swimming, tennis and working puzzles, and is a musician (piano, upright bass) … Graduated May 8, 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

2020-21

Voted ACC Player of the Year, the third Tech player to receive that honor, and was named to the All-ACC first team, the first Yellow Jacket to make the first team since 2001 … Voted those honors by both the official ACC voting panel and the Associated Press … Also was voted to the ACC’s All-Defensive Team … Voted honorable mention All-America by the Associated Press … Made the USWBA All-District IV team and was named Georgia Co-Player of the Year (with teammate Jose Alvarado) by the Atlanta Tipoff Club … Exploded during Tech’s six-game winning streak to finish the regular season, averaging 23.5 points and 10.0 rebounds … Has hit 65-of-97 FG (67.0 pct.), 23-of-36 FT (63.9 pct.) and 3-of-4 3pt FG, adding in 19 assists, 12 blocks, and 6 steals during the stretch … Scored 15 points with eight rebounds, two assists, three blocked shots and two steals to help Tech defeat FSU in the ACC Tournament championship game … Ranked among the ACC’s TOP SIX in scoring average (4th, 17.40 ppg), rebound average (4th, 8.04 rpg), field goal percentage (4th, .532), steals (6th, 1.48 pg), blocked shots (6th, 1.64 per game), offensive rebounds (4th, 3.16 rpg) and minutes (6th, 35.34 mpg) … Had seven double-doubles in 2020-21, six in ACC games, and four in a row during the final two weeks of the regular season … Monster efforts in wins vs. Syracuse (31 points, 16 rebounds) and Duke (29 points, 14 rebounds) … Syracuse game was only the second 30/15 game in Tech history … It was his second 30-point game of the season (31/19 vs Georgia State) and third of his career (33/10 last year at Syracuse) … Scored 26 points with 10 rebounds in Tech’s win at Virginia Tech, 14 and 12 at Miami, 15 and 16 at Louisville and 12 and 14 at Duke (Jan. 26) … Eclipsed 20 points in a game 10 times this season, including 21 in the first meeting against Clemson (9-15 FG, 2-2 3pt FG, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks), 23 in second meeting vs. Florida State (8-15 FG, 7-9 FT, 8 rebounds, 6 steals) and 24 on Feb. 14 vs. Pitt (9-13 FG, 5-6 FT) … Earned ACC Player of the Week honors three times, first after scoring 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 FT) with seven rebounds and three blocks in Tech’s win over Kentucky, on March 1 following his performances against Virginia Tech and Syracuse, and again March 8 after his big games against Duke and Wake Forest in the final week of the regular season … Scored 31 points in the season opener against Georgia State with 19 rebounds (11 offensive) … The 19 rebounds were the most by a Tech player in five seasons, and he hit 14-of-22 shots from the foul line, the 22 attempts tying a Tech record … Was a consistent performer from the beginning of the 2020-21 season, missing double digits in scoring only 10 times in 56 games.

2019-20

One of the most improved players in the ACC, having nearly doubled his scoring and rebounding averages from his sophomore year … Shooting percentages improved as well (6.1% FG, 3.3% 3pt, 12.8% FT) … Added about 25 pounds since between the beginning of his sophomore year and the beginning of his junior year … Consistent performer all season long, only seven games in single-digit points, never two games in a row until the last three games of the season … Posted a historic performance for a Tech player at Syracuse, scoring 33 points with 10 rebounds … The 33 points tied the third-most ever recorded by a Tech player in an ACC road game, and were the most for a Jacket in an ACC road game in nearly 20 years … It beat his previous career best by eight points, having scored as many as 20 points only twice in his career previously … He made 14 of 17 field goal attempts in the game, with the 14 field goals the third-most ever by a Tech player against an ACC team … Finished the season as Tech’s No. 3 scorer (13.0 ppg, 21st in the ACC) and No. 2 rebounder (7.0 rpg, 14th ACC) who connected on 53.1 percent of his shots from the floor (No. 3 in the ACC) … Averaged 13.4 points in ACC games (19th) while grabbing 6.8 rebounds per game (15th ACC) and hit 50.5 percent from the floor (No. 4 ACC) … Posted seven double-doubles, including four vs. ACC teams (13/10 at Florida State, 12/10 vs. Duke, 18/10 at Boston College, 33/10 at Syracuse) … Prevously: 12/12 vs. Bethune-Cookman, 13/10 at Kentucky, 19/10 vs. Houston, 13/10 at Florida State … Made the all-tournament team at the Diamond Head Classic, averaging a team-high 17.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while hitting 63.6 percent of his shots from the floor … Scored 18 with nine rebounds vs. Boise State, 19 and 10 vs. Houston and 16 with nine boards vs. Hawai’i … Earned him ACC Player of the Week honors … Made 52-of-77 free throws (67.5 pct.) in his last 22 games after connecting on just 4-of-14 in the first nine games of the season … Scored 18 points at Georgia (16 in second half), hitting 8-of-15 FG, with nine rebounds and two blocks.

2018-19

Finished the season with the best game of his career to date, scoring 25 points in the ACC Tournament against Notre Dame … Made 12-of-18 shots from the floor, grabbed seven rebounds, had three assists and two blocked shots … Averaged 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds in the last five games, four of them away from home, while hitting 36-of-58 shots from the floor (62 pct.) … Scored a career-high 19 at Miami, 10 against Boston College and 18 in his return home to Raleigh against NC State … Started the final seven games of the season, 21 altogether … Initially replaced the injured Evan Cole at the “4” spot, starting 13 games, and was inconsistent despite logging three double-figure games … Played 21 minutes off the bench at Clemson and started against Louisville with Abdoulaye Gueye absent (16 points, seven rebounds, 7-of-12 FG combined) earlier in the ACC schedule … Scored 11 points vs. UTRGV (5-of-8 FG), 12 points (5-of-8 FG) vs. St. John’s, 10 (5-of-8 FG) vs. Kennesaw State for his only other double-digit games … Finished as Tech’s No. 5 scorer in ACC games (6.1 ppg), while averaging 3.6 rebounds and hitting 47.2 percent of his field goals.

2017-18

Received his most extensive playing time since before Christmas with an average of 23.1 minutes over Tech’s final eight games, including a season-high of 35 at Virginia … Averaged 4.3 points and 4.9 rebounds … Had played very little in Tech’s first 11 ACC games … Started four straight games (8.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg) around the holiday before seeing his minutes curtailed when ACC play began … Had played a total of 19 minutes in five games over a 12-game span for Tech before Tech’s Feb. 11 game against Duke, in which he had nine points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes … Scored a season-best 19 points (8-9 FG) with seven rebounds and three steals in a season-high 27 minutes against Florida A&M … Had four points, six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 26 minutes at Georgia … Grabbed a season-high eight rebounds against Bethune-Cookman … Scored six points each against Tennessee and Wofford … Had five big rebounds in 17 minutes against Northwestern.

High School

Under head coach Patrick Paye, employed a deft inside-out offensive attack while his 7-foot-2 wingspan allowed him to wreak havoc on the glass … In his senior season, led his team in scoring (22.0 ppg), rebounding (11.0 rpg), blocks (2.0 bpg) and three-point shooting (41.0 pct.) … Earned all-conference and all-region honors his senior season and was also selected to play in the North Carolina — South Carolina All-Star game … Played for the Garner Road Elite in the AAU circuit, from which coach Dwayne West has sent players like Isaiah Hicks (North Carolina) and T.J. Warren (NC State) to ACC programs … Also played and lettered one year in tennis.