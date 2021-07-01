Matt Coleman III: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Position: PG

College: Texas

Age: 23

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 13.2

RPG: 3.5

APG: 4.0

BLK: 0.1

STL: 1.2

Player Bio

Courtesy of Texas Athletics

Returns for his fourth season as the starting point guard … played and started 101 of a possible 102 games during his first three years … has scored 1,092 points in his career (32nd on UT scoring list) … holds the seventh-best career assist-to-TO ratio (1.79) in school history entering his senior season … All-Big 12 Third Team selection as a junior … earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades as a freshman and sophomore … has reached double figures in scoring 55 times and topped the 20-point mark nine times in his career … two-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree … Jordan Brand All-American (14th selection in UT history) … teamed with Mohamed Bamba and Jarrett Allen along with coach Shaka Smart (head coach) to lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship in Valdivia, Chile.

As a Junior in 2019-20:

Played and started 30 of UT’s 31 games (missed the home game vs. TCU on Feb. 19 with a bruised right heel) … All-Big 12 Third Team selection … earned a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team … led the team in scoring (12.7 ppg), assists (3.4 apg), steals (40) and minutes (33.6 mpg) while adding 3.0 rpg … converted 45-of-114 (.395) from three-point range on the year … reached double figures in scoring a team-high 22 times, including four 20-plus point performances … posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 threes) and 6 rebounds in 21 minutes against Northern Colorado (Nov. 5) … recorded a game-high 22 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 threes, 4-4 FT), 7 assists against 1 turnover and 4 rebounds in 39 minutes at No. 23/22 Purdue (Nov. 9) … he hit a pair of free throws with six seconds left to seal the win … registered a game-high 17 points (6-7 FT) and 4 assists in 38 minutes against Prairie View A&M (Nov. 15) … posted a game-high 22 points (7-11 FG, 6-6 threes) in 36 minutes against Georgetown (Nov. 21) … tied the UT single-game record for most threes made without a miss (min. 6 attempts) and became the fourth player in school history to hit 6-of-6 threes in a game (Daniel Gibon, Sydmill Harris and Joey Wright) … tallied a team-high 14 points and 6 assists without a turnover in 33 minutes against California (Nov. 22) … registered 10 assists without a turnover while adding 9 points and 6 rebounds in 38 minutes against McNeese State (Nov. 30) … tied his career high in steals (4) in 35 minutes against UAB (Dec. 3) … tallied 12 points (2-3 threes), 7 rebounds (tied his career high), 6 assists and 2 steals in 38 minutes against Central Michigan (Dec. 14) … posted 10 points (4-7 FG) and 8 assists against 1 turnover in 28 minutes against High Point (Dec. 30) … registered 10 points and tied his career high in steals (4) in 35 minutes against Oklahoma (Jan. 8) … tallied a team-high 14 points, 4 assists and 3 steals in 32 minutes vs. K-State (Jan. 11) … posted 10 points (2-3 threes) and 5 assists in 30 minutes at Oklahoma State (Jan. 15) … tallied 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 threes) and 4 assists in 24 minutes at No. 14/15 West Virginia (Jan. 20) … registered 17 points (7-15 FG) in 36 minutes against LSU (Jan. 25) … posted 14 points (6-10 FG), 4 assists and 3 steals in 37 minutes vs. Iowa State (Feb. 1) … recorded a game-high 20 points (8-17 FG) in 36 minutes at No. 3/3 Kansas (Feb. 3) … tallied 17 points (8-19 FG) and tied his career high in rebounds (7) while adding 3 assists in a season-high 39 minutes vs. Texas Tech (Feb. 8) … with his made field goal at the 18:11 mark of the second half against the Red Raiders, he became the 38th player in UT program history to reach the 1,000-point mark … registered a team-high 11 points (2-3 threes), 3 steals and 3 board in 38 minutes against No. 1/1 Baylor (Feb. 10) … posted 12 points (season-high 8-8 FT) in 34 minutes at K-State (Feb. 22) … tallied 13 points (8-9 FT) in 31 minutes vs. No. 20/19 West Virginia (Feb. 24) … registered a game-high 21 points while hitting a career-high 9-15 FG (3-5 threes) and added 2 assists without a turnover in 36 minutes at Oklahoma (March 3) … banked in a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining to lift the Longhorns to a dramatic 52-51 win in Norman … recorded 18 points (6-13 FG, 5-7 FT) in 38 minutes against Oklahoma State (March 7).

As a Sophomore in 2018-19:

Played and started all 37 games … Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection … Academic All-Big 12 Second Team … led the team in assists (3.4 apg), minutes (30.7 mpg) and free throw percentage (.785) and ranked fourth in scoring (9.8 ppg) and tied for fourth in steals (30) … reached double figures in 17 contests and posted a 127-to-63 assist-to-turnover ratio (2.02), including a 78-to-28 assist-to-turnover ratio (2.79) in Big 12 play … tallied a team-high 13 points (5-9 FG) and 7 assists against 2 turnovers in 31 minutes vs. Eastern Illinois (Nov. 6) … registered 16 points (2-3 threes) and 5 assists in 32 minutes vs. No. 7/6 North Carolina (Nov. 22) … recorded 13 points (5-6 FT) in 32 minutes vs. No. 11/11 Michigan State (Nov. 23) … posted a season-high 22 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 threes, 5-6 FT) in 31 minutes vs. No. nr/24 Purdue (Dec. 9) … registered 13 points in 34 minutes vs. Providence (Dec. 21) … tallied 7 assists against just 1 turnover in 34 minutes at K-State (Jan. 2) … recorded a game-high 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 FT) in 35 minutes vs. West Virginia (Jan. 5) … tallied 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 threes) and 8 assists without a turnover in 38 minutes at No. 7/8 Kansas (Jan. 14) … registered 15 points (4-7 FG, 6-7 FT) while tying a season high in minutes (38) against No. 20/19 Oklahoma (Jan. 19) … tied his career high with 4 steals in 27 minutes at TCU (Jan. 23) … set a season high in rebounds (6) in 36 minutes against No. 11/12 Kansas (Jan. 29) … tallied 13 points and 5 assists in 34 minutes at No. 20/20 Iowa State (Feb. 2) … recorded 18 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 threes, season-high 8-9 FT), tied a season high in rebounds (6) and added 5 assists in 38 minutes during the home win against Baylor (Feb. 6) … registered 11 points, 5 assists and 3 steals in 38 minutes at Oklahoma (Feb. 23) … tallied 11 points (2-3 threes) and 4 assists in 29 minutes at Baylor (Feb. 27) … set a season high with 10 assists against just 1 turnover in 25 minutes against Iowa State (March 2) … recorded a team-high 16 points in 32 minutes at No. 8/8 Texas Tech (March 4) … had 12 points in 35 minutes against TCU (March 9) … posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 threes) in 24 minutes against Colorado (March 27) … registered 11 points, 7 assists against just 1 turnover and tied his career high with 4 steals in 33 minutes vs. Lipscomb (April 4) in the NIT Championship Game.

As a Freshman in 2017-18:

Played and started all 34 games … Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection … led the squad in assists (4.1 apg) and ranked second in minutes (34.0 mpg) and steals (40) and fourth in scoring (10.2 ppg) … reached double figures in scoring 16 times and topped the 20-point mark four times … had three 20-point efforts in the final four games of the year … posted a 139-to-74 (1.88 ratio) assist-to-turnover ratio … led the team in free throw percentage (.787, 70-89) … recorded 11 points and 7 assists without a turnover in just 22 minutes against Northwestern State (Nov. 10) … his 7 assists marked a tie for the third-highest number of assists in a freshman debut in UT history (T.J. Ford holds the mark with 14 against Arizona in the 2001-02 opener) … tallied 10 points and 3 rebounds in 22 minutes against Lipscomb (Nov. 18) … in three games at the PK80, he averaged 10.7 ppg and recorded 15 assists against 3 turnovers and a team-high 7 steals while playing a team-high 37.7 mpg … registered 9 assists against 1 turnover and added 7 points, 6 assists and 3 steals in 35 minutes against Butler (Nov. 23) … had 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 threes), a career-high 4 steals and 4 assists against 1 turnover in the OT loss to No. 17/17 Gonzaga (Nov. 26) … converted a floater in the lane with 9.2 seconds left to provide the game-winning basket against Tennessee State (Dec. 18) … recorded 13 points (4-9 FG, 4-4 FT) and 4 assists in 37 minutes at Alabama (Dec. 22) … posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 threes), 6 rebounds and 5 assists in 38 minutes against No. 11/11 Kansas (Dec. 29) … tallied 12 points, 9 assists against 2 turnovers and added a career-high 7 boards in 41 minutes at Iowa State (Jan. 1) … 8 of his 12 points at Iowa State came in the overtime period, when he converted 4-of-4 free throws in the final 8 seconds … tallied his first collegiate double-double (17 points, 12 assists) while playing a season-high 49 minutes in the double-overtime home win against No. 16/16 TCU (Jan. 10) … his 12 assists were just 2 shy of the UT freshman game record (14 by T.J. Ford in 2001) … Coleman converted 6-of-10 field goals and 5-of-6 free throws while adding 5 rebounds and 3 steals vs. TCU … recorded 12 points in 31 minutes at No. 10/10 Texas Tech (Jan. 31) … posted 22 points (8-13 FG) in the home win against No. 12/15 Oklahoma (Feb. 3) … he scored 17 of his 22 points against Oklahoma during the second half and hit 4-of-4 free throws in the final 1:44 to seal the victory … part of a team defensive effort that limited OU’s Trae Young (entered the game averaging 33.7 ppg in league games) to 19 points on just 7-of-22 FG, including a 2-of-14 mark from 3-point range … registered 15 points (4-4 FT) and 3 assists against 1 turnover in 44 minutes against Baylor (Feb. 12) … posted 11 points (5-6 FG) and 5 assists against 1 turnover in 24 minutes at No. 23/23 Oklahoma (Feb. 17) … had 9 of his 11 points in the final 14 minutes to help seal the victory against Oklahoma … recorded a team-high 14 points (6-6 FT) in 35 minutes at Kansas State (Feb. 21) … registered 11 points in 28 minutes at No. 6/6 Kansas (Feb. 26) … had 22 points (9-14 FG) during the home overtime win against No. 20/19 West Virginia (March 3) … also converted 2-of-2 from 3-point range and added 3 assists, 3 rebounds and 1 steal in 43 minutes vs. WVU … registered 20 points (10-10 FT), 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals in 39 minutes against No. 14/13 Texas Tech in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship quarterfinals (March 8) … had a season-high 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 threes, 3-4 FT) and 4 assists in 44 minutes in the NCAA Tournament loss to No. 24/25 Nevada (March 16).

High School:

Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va. (head coach Steve Smith) … Jordan Brand All-American … ranked as the No. 29 overall prospect in the nation by ESPN following his senior season … averaged 12.3 points, 7.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while leading Oak Hill to a 37-5 overall record during his senior year … as a junior, he averaged 11.2 points and 6.6 assists per game and paced Oak Hill to a 42-1 overall record and a championship at the 2016 Dick’s Sporting Goods High School Nationals … teamed with Mohamed Bamba and Jarrett Allen along with coach Shaka Smart (head coach) to lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship in Valdivia, Chile … started all five games during the tournament and averaged 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 22.8 minutes per contest while converting 17-32 (.531) field goals and 5-12 (.417) three-pointers.

Personal:

Full name is Clifford Matthew Coleman III… born in Norfolk, Va. … son of Clifford Jr. and Devona Coleman … father played basketball at Newport News Apprentice School (NCAA Division III) and is now the head coach at Bryant and Stratton Junior College (Virginia Beach, Va.) … has one younger brother, Chase, who is a sophomore on the basketball team at the University of Virginia … majoring in Communication and Leadership with a minor in Business.