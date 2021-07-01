E.J. Onu: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-11

Weight: 232

Position: C

College: Shawnee State

Age: 21

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 16.9

RPG: 8.1

APG: 0.5

BLK: 4.5

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of Shawnee State Athletics

2019-2020: Appeared in 32 games, started all 32...Averaged 11.7 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, and an NAIA Division I leading 5.69 blocks per game...Led the NAIA in total blocks (182)...Mid-South Conference (MSC) Defensive Player of the Year...First-Team All-MSC...Honorable Mention NAIA Division I All-American honoree...Set a career high in rebounds with 14 on February 8, 2020 against Lindsey Wilson College.

2017-2018: Appeared in 30 games, started all 30...Averaged 9.4 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, and 3.4 blocks per game...set a career high in points per game with 20 and career high in rebounds with 11 on December 4, 2017 at Wilberforce (Ohio)...set a career high in blocks with 11 against Cumberlands (Tenn.) on January 13, 2018.

High School: Attended Richmond Heights High School...Lettered in Basketball and Track.

Personal: Son of Stephen and Nnenna Onu...Majoring as a Physical Therapist Assistant.