B.J. Boston Jr.: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-7

Weight: 188

Position: SF

College: Kentucky

Age: 19

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 11.5

RPG: 4.5

APG: 1.6

BLK: 0.2

STL: 1.3

Player Bio

Courtesy of Kentucky Athletics

2020-21

Freshman: Declared for the 2021 NBA Draft following the season and will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility ... Produced a strong freshman campaign and was UK’s leading scorer for much of the season … Appeared in all 25 contests with 24 starts … Scored 287 points, hauled in 112 rebounds, posted 33 steals and added 40 assists … Averaged a team-high-tying 11.5 points per game, falling just a point short of the total points lead … His 4.5 rebounds per game led all of the guards … Paced the squad in steals … Scored in double figures a team-high-tying 17 times … Led the team in scoring in eight games … Team’s leader in steals nine times with six games with three or more swipes … Led the team in rebounding three times … Team-high-tying two games with 20 or more points … Improved his long-range shooting as the season wore on, making 23 3-pointers over the final 12 games after making seven in the first 13 outings … Scored a career-high 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting with a career-best six 3-pointers in the final regular-season game against South Carolina … Totaled 13 points and was a perfect 6 of 6 from the free-throw line at home against Florida … Tallied 12 points, while adding four rebounds and a trio of steals in the win at Vanderbilt … Scored 17 points for the second straight game and added a career-high four steals and three assists in the home win over Auburn … Notched 17 points with seven rebounds and three assists against Arkansas … Made a combined 9 of 13 attempts from 3-point range in the games vs. Arkansas and Auburn … Had 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in the win over LSU … Began a good stretch with 18 points, seven boards and a steal at Georgia … Posted 13 points, including six free throws, with a career-high four steals in the runaway victory at Florida … Recorded 11 points and two steals in the double-overtime win over Mississippi State … Scored 11 points and added seven rebounds in the close loss at Louisville … Posted 15 points, seven boards and a pair of assists against No. 22/21 North Carolina … Logged 14 points, three steals, two assists and four rebounds against Notre Dame … Had 11 points, including three 3-pointers, vs. Georgia Tech … Scored 12 points and hauled in six rebounds in the narrow defeat vs. No. 7/5 Kansas … Posted his first career 20-point game and double-double on the same night with 20 points and 10 boards against Richmond … Began his collegiate career with 17 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal against Morehead State.

HIGH SCHOOL

A consensus five-star prospect and Kentucky's top-ranked player in the 2020 class ... Averaged 19.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in helping lead Sierra Canyon to a 30-4 mark and a No. 2 national ranking as a senior ... Named the California Male Athlete of the Year and the California Basketball Player of the Year by USA Today ... Also tabbed a First Team Naismith All-American, Second Team Sports Illustrated All-American, SLAM Magazine All-American, California Mr. Basketball and the Gold Coast League MVP ... Selected to the McDonald's All American Game, the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic and the Jordan Brand Classic ... Averaged 22.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit prior to his senior season ... Considered one of the top shooting guards in the class and is ranked as high as No. 5 overall by Rivals ... Earned 2018-19 MaxPreps Boys Basketball Junior All-American Team Honorable Mention distinction after averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds 1.9 steals while leading his previous high school in Norcross, Georgia, to the state semifinals as a junior.

PERSONAL

Born Nov. 28 in Norcross, Georgia ... Parents are Alissa and Brandon Boston Sr. … Nickname is BJ ... Has three sisters, Daija Berry and Aysia and Brandi Boston ... Pursuing a degree in business management ... Served as a volunteer coach for elementary and middle school basketball camps ... His most prized possession is the dollar bill he keeps in his shoe ... Favorite food are barbeque wings ... When he's not playing basketball he's spending time with his family ... Favorite movie is He Got Game ... Enjoys drawing pictures ... He eats candy before games ... His favorite former Kentucky player is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.