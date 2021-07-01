Austin Reaves: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 197

Position: SG

College: Oklahoma

Age: 23

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 18.3

RPG: 5.5

APG: 4.6

BLK: 0.3

STL: 0.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Oklahoma Athletics

2019-20 (RS-JUNIOR): In 31 games (all starts), averaged 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals...All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection...Named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team...Ranked sixth in the Big 12 in scoring and second in free throw shooting (84.8%)...Fueled the largest road second-half comeback in Big 12 history (OU trailed 18 at halftime) at TCU on March 7 by scoring 41 points (25 in the second half) and scoring the game-winning bucket with 0.5 seconds remaining...In addition to his 41 points, added five rebounds, six assists and three blocks while going 15-of-16 from the foul line...Joins Ben Simmons (LSU) as the only Division I players in the last 20 years to have 40+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists & 3+ blocks in a game...His 41 points are the most by a Big 12 player since Trae Young (44) on Jan. 30, 2018...His season free throw percentage of 84.8% is the seventh best in program history...Averaged 14.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists during Big 12 play...Shot 3-of-6 from deep en route to 11 points and eight rebounds against Texas Tech (Feb. 25)...Scored 24 points with seven boards at Oklahoma State on Feb. 22...Recorded 21 points in a win over Oklahoma State on Feb. 1...Stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists against TCU on Jan. 18...Making his Big 12 debut, scored 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the final 10:30 of the game to help OU overcome an 11-point deficit and defeat Kansas State on Jan. 4...Scored 23 points at Creighton on Dec. 17, shooting 13-of-14 from the foul line...Made 12 foul shots as part of a 22-point performance at North Texas (Dec. 5)...Collected his first career double-double on Nov. 26 against Missouri with 19 points and a career-high 10 boards...Scored 18 points (10 after halftime) against William & Mary on Nov. 18 to go with nine rebounds and five assists...Shot 5-of-9 from 3-point range en route to 17 points against Oregon State on Nov. 12...Made his OU debut with 23 points on Nov. 5 against UTSA...Scored 17 points in the second half of the UTSA game, shooting 8-of-13 from the field after the break... Sat out from competition as a redshirt in 2018-19 after transferring from Wichita State (averaged 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists at WSU)...Twenty-two games of double-digit scoring...Seven games of 20-plus points...One game of 30-plus points...One game of 40-plus points...One game of double-digit rebounds...One double-double.

2018-19 (JUNIOR): Sat out from competition as a redshirt after transferring from Wichita State.

2017-18 (SOPHOMORE): Came to Oklahoma with career averages of 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists...Shot 82-of-182 (.451) from 3-point range while with the Shockers...In 33 games (11 starts) durning his sophomore season at Wichita State, averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.5 minutes…Shot 54-of-127 (.425) from 3-point range…During conference play averaged 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.6 minutes…Led the American Athletic Conference in 3-point percentage during conference play in 2017-18 by shooting at a .451 clip (37-for-82)… Started against Arkansas State (his parents’ alma mater) and played a career-high 32 minutes and hit three triples in the first five minutes...Made his first career start vs. Savannah State (Nov. 28) and finished with 12 points on 4-of-8 three point shooting...Flirted with a double-double against Marquette in the Maui semifinal, finishing with 10 points and a career-high nine rebounds...Hit a school-record seven first-half threes en route to a career-high 23 points against Tulsa on Jan. 28...Followed up his 23-point performance against Tulsa with two more 20-point performances, scoring 20 at Temple on Feb. 1 and 22 at Memphis on Feb. 6...After averaging 6.2 points through the first 20 games, he nearly doubled his production over the next 10 games, putting up 12.1 per contest in that stretch...Scored in double figures in 12 games.

2016-17 (FRESHMAN): In 33 games, averaged 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.8 minutes…Went 28-of-55 (.509) from 3-point range…During Missouri Valley Conference play, averaged 3.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.0 minutes…Scored a season-high 15 points in the Nov. 20 win over Eastern Shore and went 4-of-5 from 3-point range…Scored 14 points and went 4-for-4 from deep on New Years Day against Bradley, lifting his season 3-point percentage to .559 (19-of-34)…Was shooting 52.1 percent from three (25-of-48) in late January when he reinjured his shoulder and missed two games…Returned Feb. 4 but hit just three more triples in seven attempts over the final 12 games of the season.

HIGH SCHOOL: A two-time Arkansas Class 3A All-State selection at Cedar Ridge High School…Earned state tournament MVP honors as a senior after leading Cedar Ridge (36-3) to its third title in four years, averaging 43.3 points over the four games…For the season, averaged 32.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists…Scored a season-high 73 points in a triple-overtime win over eventual Class 5A champion Forrest City in December 2015…MVP of the 2016 NEA Tournament after averaging a tournament-record 47.8 points over four games…As an underclassman, teamed with older brother, Spencer, to win back-to-back Class 2A state titles...Teams went 128-16 (.889) over his four seasons…Coached by Isaac Middlebrooks.

MISCELLANEOUS: Full name is Austin Tyler Reaves…Son of Nicole Wilkett and Brian Reaves…Both parents played collegiate basketball at Arkansas State…His mother was an all-conference forward and averaged over 20 points per game in her final season and his father played point guard and is tied for third on ASU’s career assists chart (384)…His brother, Spencer, plays at Central Missouri.