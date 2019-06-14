Pacers to Hold Ninth Pre-Draft Workout on Monday, June 17

The Pacers will hold their ninth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft on Monday, June 17 at St. Vincent Center.

Monday's group includes Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech), Phil Booth (Villanova), Kris Clyburn (UNLV), Matt Mooney (Texas Tech), Kezie Okpala (Stanford), and

Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech).

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 18th and 50th overall selections.

2019 Draft Central: Complete Coverage at Pacers.com/Draft »