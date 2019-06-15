Kris Clyburn: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 180

Position: SG

College: UNLV

Age: 23

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 14.1

RPG: 5.3

APG: 1.2

BLK: 0.2

STL: 1.0

Player Bio

Courtesy of UNLV Athletics

UNLV CAREER

Clyburn enters his third season in the Runnin’ Rebel program in 2018-19 ... Transferred to UNLV from Ranger College prior to 2016-17 ... Was the first player to sign with UNLV under Coach Menzies.

JUNIOR (2017-18)

Appeared in all 33 games, starting in the season's first 20 contests ... Averaged 7.3 points per game, which ranked fifth on the team ... Dished out 1.5 assists per contest and collected 3.2 rebounds per game ... Scored in double-figures on nine occasions, including a career-high 20 points at Northern Iowa ... Dished out a career-high six assists vs. San José State ... Led the team in scoring three times and in rebounding twice ... Made at least one three pointer in a game 21 times.

SOPHOMORE (2016-17)

Appeared in 32 games, making 22 starts ... Averaged 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game ... Led the team with 170 total rebounds on the year ... Recorded three double-doubles ... Scored a then-career-high 18 points at Fresno State and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds vs. Boise State ... Dished out four assists in a game twice ... Had a career-high four steals at Colorado State.

JUNIOR COLLEGE

Attended Ranger College in Ranger, Texas, for one year (2015-16) ... In 38 games played, averaged 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest ... Shot 59.9 percent from the field (191 or 319), 50.8 percent from 3-point range (32 of 63) and 77.4 percent from the free-throw line (130 of 168) ... Led his team to a 35-3 overall record, won the conference championship with a perfect 12-0 mark and lost in the NJCAA Championship Semifinals ... Coached by Billy Gillispie.

HIGH SCHOOL

A 2014 graduate of Romulus Senior High School in Romulus, Michigan ... Averaged 22 points and five rebounds per game as a senior ... Named all-state ... Earned two varsity letters ... Romulus produced former NBA players Grant Long and Terry Mills.

PERSONAL

Kristopher Joshon Clyburn was born April 20, 1996, in Detroit, Michigan ... Majoring in urban studies ... Son of Deldra Jackson and William Clyburn ... Has two brothers: William (28) and Terrell (24) ... Will played basketball at Iowa State and professionally overseas ... Credits his dad as his biggest influence because he is the one that put the ball in his hands and made his life possible.