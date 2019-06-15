Matt Mooney: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200

Position: SG

College: Texas Tech

Age: 24

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 11.3

RPG: 3.1

APG: 3.3

BLK: 0.1

STL: 1.8

Player Bio

Courtesy of Texas Tech Athletics

AWARDS

Big 12 Conference Second Team...Big 12 Conference All-Newcomer Team...Big 12 Conference All-Defensive Team...NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team

SENIOR SEASON (2018-19)

Mooney earned Final Four All-Tournament Team honors to complete a senior season where he averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Red Raiders… He was named to the Big 12 Conference Second Team along with receiving conference Newcomer and Defensive Team honors… Mooney matched a season-high with 22 points after hitting four 3-pointers going 8-for-16 from the field in the Final Four win over Michigan State in Minneapolis… A graduate transfer, Mooney completed his first season with the Red Raiders making 49 3-pointers and leading the team with 70 steals which is second in program history for a single-season behind only Ronald Ross who had 86 in the 2004-05 season… He also scored 22 points in a road win at Texas where he was 8-for-10 from the field and hit three 3-pointers… Mooney scored in double figures in 24 games this season including the final five games… He scored 10 points in the national championship game against Virginia after his 22 in the first Final Four game against the Spartans and 17 in the Elite Eight win over Gonzaga… Mooney had nine games with three or more steals, including a season-high five steals in the NCAA Tournament first-round matchup against Northern Kentucky… He also had 15 games with four or more assists, highlighted by a career-high eight assists in the Northern Kentucky game where he also had nine points… Prior to the eight assists against NKU, he had a previous season-high with six assists against Incarnate Word, Mississippi Valley State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, UTRGV, Kansas, Oklahoma State and TCU… Mooney was 10-for-10 at the free-throw line throughout the NCAA Tournament and finished his season going 68-for-87 (78.2 %) at the line and making 156 field goals (42.6 %)… After starting his career at Air Force and South Dakota, Mooney finished his collegiate playing career with 1,906 points, 236 steals, and 354 assists.

PRIOR TO TEXAS TECH

Mooney started all 68 games during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons at South Dakota … Picked up two All-Summit League First-Team and two National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 12 First-Team selections … Captured Lou Henson All-America status in 2017-18 and was one of 40 finalists for the 2018 Lou Henson Award presented to the nation’s top Division 1 mid-major player … USD won 48 games, the 2016-17 Summit League regular season championship and made a pair of postseason appearances during Mooney’s two seasons … Registered the fourth and fifth best single-season scoring totals in South Dakota history … Amassed 1,271 points fueled by 62 games in double figures and 31 performances of 20-plus points … Put together a streak of 25 straight games in double figures (Dec. 16, 2016-Nov. 15, 2017) … Knocked down 45.2 percent of his field goal attempts … Recorded 142 steals and ranked among the NCAA’s Top 25 in steals over last two seasons … Drained 152 three-pointers and connected on three or more treys in 27 games … Came away with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists at Iowa (March 15, 2017) in NIT First Round … Poured in 31 points on 12-of-22 from the floor at TCU (Nov. 15, 2017) … Turned in a solid all-around performance with 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists at UCLA (Dec. 19, 2017) … Garnered a trio of 30-point efforts versus Summit League champion South Dakota State sparked by 33 points on the road … Played his freshmen season at Air Force in 2014-15 where he averaged 6.9 points and 1.8 assists per game … Chipped in eight points during a nonconference game at Texas Tech (Nov. 30, 2014) … Sat out the 2015-16 season due to NCAA Transfer Rules … Signed his Athletic Scholarship Agreement (ASA) in May 2018 … Chose Texas Tech over Creighton and Northwestern in graduate transfer process … Played high school basketball for Tom Les at Notre Dame College Prep near Chicago where he graduated Summa Cum Laude … Averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game as a senior … Captured All-State accolades and was a two-time All-Conference player.

PERSONAL

Parents are Michael and Angela Mooney … Born on February 7 … Graduated with his undergraduate degree in innovation and entrepreneurship in May 2018 from South Dakota.