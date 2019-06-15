Justin Robinson: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-1

Weight: 189

Position: PG

College: Virginia Tech

Age: 23

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 13.5

RPG: 3.2

APG: 5.0

BLK: 0.1

STL: 1.6

Player Bio

Courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics

Career Honors: Bob Cousy Award Finalist*...Charleston Classic All-Tournament Team...Preseason All-ACC Second Team...Bob Cousy Award Watch List...Naismith Trophy Watch List...Wooden Award Watch List...Lute Olson Watch List

2018-19: Tallied 14 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals against Duke in the Sweet 16 … Posted 13 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals versus Liberty in the second round of the NCAA Tournament … In his first game since Jan. 30, tallied nine points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals against Saint Louis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament … Started and played in the opening tip versus Miami (Fla.) on Senior Night … Recorded 17 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals at Miami (Fla.) ... Turned in a historic night against Syracuse, tallying a career-high 35 points behind a school-record nine 3-pointers and eight dimes to become the school’s record holder in career assists … Collected 17 points, two rebounds and six assists at North Carolina … Recorded 13 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals against Wake Forest … Posted nine points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal at in-state rival Virginia … Registered 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal versus Georgia Tech … Tallied 12 points, tied a career-high eight rebounds and five assists against Boston College … Posted seven points, three rebounds and tied his second-most assists of the season with eight versus Notre Dame … Dished out six assists for the second straight game, while tallying eight points, four rebounds and two steals against Maryland Eastern Shore … Delivered 14 points, including a 5-for-5 mark from the charity stripe, grabbed seven rebounds and six assists versus North Carolina A&T … Recorded 10 points, five rebounds and three assists against Washington … Collected 16 points, including a perfect 8-for-8 mark from the charity stripe, one rebounds, six assists and two steals versus South Carolina State … Tallied 18 points, three rebounds, five assists and a steal against VMI … Posted four points, a season-best seven rebounds and a school-record 13 assists versus Central Connecticut State ... Registered a game-high 19 points, including four triples, four rebounds, one assist and two steals against Penn State … Collected 10 points, two rebounds, seven assists and two steals versus St. Francis (Pa.) ... Recorded 23 points, three rebounds and six assists against No. 23/22 Purdue, and was named to the All-Tournament Team with teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker at the Charleston Classic ... Posted 19 points, one rebound and four assists versus Northeastern ... Tallied 15 points, two rebounds, six assists and tying a career-high four steals against Ball State ... Registered 11 points, two rebounds, eight assists and three steals versus Gardner-Webb in the season opener.

2016-17: Started every game for the Hokies ... Scored 13 points and had a career-high six rebounds and four assists in the win over Maine ... Had four assists in the win over High Point ... Dished out a team-high six assists in the win over VMI ... Scored a career-high 22 points and tied a career-high with eight assists in the win over New Mexico ... Scored 14 points and had five assists against Texas A&M ... Scored 11 points and dished out four assists in the win at Michigan ... Had 12 points in the win over UMES ... Dished out a team-high six assists in the win over Ole Miss ... Scored 14 points and dished out six assists in the win over The Citadel ... Scored 12 points in the win over Charleston Southern ... Scored 14 points and handed out a team-high seven assists in the win over Duke ... Had 13 points and five assists at NC State ... Scored 11 points at Florida State ... Scored 14 points against Notre Dame ... Grabbed a career-high eight rebounds in the win over Georgia Tech ... Scored 17 points and dished out seven assists at North Carolina ... Scored 15 points at Miami ... Scored 15 points and handed out a career-high-tying eight assists in the win at Pitt ... Scored 10 points and tied a career-high with eight assists in the home win over Clemson ... Scored 13 points and dished out a career-high 11 assists to record his first career double-double in the win at Boston College ... The 11 assists ties a Virginia Tech school record for assists in an ACC game ... Scored 17 points against Wake Forest ... Dished out seven assists in the ACC Tournament win over Wake Forest ... Scored 14 points and had six assists in the ACC Tournament loss to Florida State … Had 11 points and six assists against Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament game.

2015-16: Scored eight points in season opener with two rebounds and four assists against Alabama State ... Made first start against Jacksonville State, scoring six points from the charity stripe and grabbing four boards, three assists ... Scored in double-digits for the first time as a Hokie, draining 11 points, including four from the floor, and three assists against VMI ... Dished out a season-high five assists to go with one rebound and four points against North Carolina A&T ... Scored in double figures for the second time against Iowa State, draining 11 points on 4-for-6 from the field and 3-for-4 from the charity stripe, as well as a career high five rebounds ... Added nine points from four made field goals against UAB ... Snagged one rebound and dished out two assists against Northwestern ... Dished out five assists and scored four points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff ... Scored three points from the free throw line and distributed three assists against Radford ... Scored three points and recorded one steal and three rebounds against Lamar ... Distributed a career-high seven assists to go with eight points against Grambling State ... Scored five points and recorded one steal against St. Joseph’s ... Scored six points with two rebounds in 27 minutes of action against West Virginia ... Dished out one assist and scored six points, grabbing three rebounds, against NC State ... Distributed a team-high six assists and scored five points, recording his first block against Virginia ... Dished out three assists and scored eight points, with two rebounds against Duke ... Had a career night against Wake Forest, scoring 17 points, including 10 from the free throw line, to go along with four rebounds, two assists and a block ... Scored nine points and distributed four assists against Georgia Tech ... Grabbed two boards and dished out two dimes, scoring three points, against Notre Dame ... Scored one point and distributed two assists against North Carolina ... Dished out two dimes against Louisville ... Distributed four assists and snagged two steals against Pitt ... Scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds against Syracuse ... Grabbed two rebounds, distributed two assists and recorded one block against Clemson ... Scored a team-high 16 points and dished out one dime against Virginia ... Led the team with 12 points, three assists, four steals and added one rebound against Miami ... Scored 13 points, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, and snagged two rebounds against Florida State ... Scored eight points and recorded three rebounds, three assists and one block against Boston College ... Drained 15 points, grabbed one rebound and distributed one assist against Wake Forest ... Scored 10 points, grabbed one rebound and dished out three dimes against Pitt ... Scored 15 points and distributed a career-high eight assists against Miami ... Scored a career-high 18 points against Florida State ... Dished out four dimes and scored nine points against Miami ... Grabbed one rebound against Princeton ... Distributed three assists and scored six points against BYU.

High School: Three-year letter winner at Saint James School in Hagerstown, Maryland for coach Dan Prete … Gatorade Player of the Year for Maryland as a senior … Parade All-American … First team all-conference and county Player of the Year … Also lettered two years in baseball at Saint James, playing centerfield.

Family: Son of Alyse and Verdell Robinson ... Has three older brothers, Denard, Leonard and Brandon ... Majoring in communication studies.