KZ Okpala: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-9

Weight: 210

Position: SF

College: Stanford

Age: 20

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 16.8

RPG: 5.7

APG: 2.0

BLK: 0.5

STL: 1.0

Player Bio

As a Freshman (2017-18)

Started 21 of the 23 games he played in (missed first 11 games)...Played 28 minutes against No. 14 Kansas, scoring six points, in his collegiate debut...Scored in double figures in five of his first six games...Recorded a career-best 23 points in a career-long 37 minutes against UCLA in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament...Averaged 28.5 minutes per game (fourth-most of the team), playing more than 30 minutes in seven of the final nine games of the year...Posted first career double-double with 18 points and a career-best 10 rebounds in the win at Arizona State...Scored 21 points in 29 minutes in the win at Washington State...Recorded four 20-point games, also reaching the mark at home against Washington State and Oregon...Averaged a steal per game, finishing fourth on the team in steals despite playing in 12 less games...Recipient of the Top Defensive Player Award at team awards banquet...Recorded 13 blocks in 21 games

Prior to Stanford

2017 graduate of Esperanza High School in Anaheim...Ranked No. 27 by Scout, No. 30 by Rivals and No. 42 by ESPN...Orange County Register Boys Basketball Player of the Year...Ball Is Life All-American...Ranked as the top small forward in the state of California...Guided Esperanza HS to its first CIF State Division II championship in school history...Set Esperanza High School's single-season record for scoring average...Scored 22 points in the state championship win...Averaged 30 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game as a senior in 2017...Posted 974 points during his senior campaign, one of the highest totals in Orange County history...Established a school single-game record 46 points (breaking his own record) in a win over Crossroads HS...Two-time Crestview League Player of the Year (junior and senior season)...Two-time First Team All-Orange County selection by the Orange County Register...Averaged 23 points per game as a junior guiding Esperanza to its first conference title in four years...Growth spurt transformed the 5-10 freshman in 2014 to a 6-8 senior in 2016...Played for the So-Cal All-Stars AAU program