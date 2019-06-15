Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 204

Position: SG

College: Virginia Tech

Age: 20

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 16.2

RPG: 4.1

APG: 4.0

BLK: 0.5

STL: 1.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics

Career Honors: Third-team All-ACC...Naismith Midseason Team...Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List...Third-Team Sporting News Midseason All-American...ACC Player of the Week (Nov. 19)...Charleston Classic MVP...Charleston Classic All-Tournament Team...Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List...Lute Olsen Award Midseason Watch List...John R. Wooden Award Midseason Watch List

2018-19: Posted nine points, one rebound, five assists and a block against Duke in the Sweet 16 … Recorded six points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals versus Liberty in the second round of the NCAA Tournament … Put up back-to-back 20-point games, posting 20 points, six rebounds, one assist and three steals against Saint Louis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament … Collected 21 points, his 11th 20-point game of the season, four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal versus No. 12/13 Florida State in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament … Tallied 12 points, three rebounds, six assists and a steal against Miami (Fla.) in the second round of the ACC Tournament … Had a near triple-double versus Miami (Fla.), registering 21 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and tied a career-best eight assists … Scored his most points since Jan. 30, recording 19 points, three rebounds and three assists at No. 14/13 Florida State … Recorded 13 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals versus No. 3/2 Duke … Posted 12 points, including 7 of 7 from the charity stripe, three rebounds, two assists and a block at Notre Dame … Tallied 11 points, one rebound, four assists, a block and three steals against No. 3/3 Virginia … Played his fewest minutes (17) all season at Pitt (four fouls), recording nine points, one rebound, three assists and a steal … Distributed the ball well versus Georgia Tech, owning his second-most assists (7) in league play while scoring 16 points and swiping two steals … Hit six free throws for the second straight game, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and a steal at Clemson … Registered 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and a block against No. 16/17 Louisville … Recorded 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and tied a season-high two blocks at No. 23/22 NC State … Posted one of his most balanced games to date, tying a season-high 25 points, four rebounds, five assists and a career-high six steals to tie the most steals in an ACC game in program history at Miami (Fla.) … Played a distributor role against Syracuse’s 2-3 zone, dishing out a career-high eight assists while collecting four points – all off free throws – and four rebounds … Hit a career-high five 3-pointers at North Carolina, finishing with 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals … Dropped his eighth 20-point performance of the season versus Wake Forest, racking up 24 points, including 7 of 9 from the charity stripe, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out four assists … Delivered 19 points, four rebounds and three assists at in-state rival Virginia … Posted four points, four rebounds and six assists against Georgia Tech … Tied a season high and scored his most points in an ACC game versus Boston College, registering 25 points, three rebounds and two steals … Put together one of his most efficient games this year against Notre Dame, posting 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting, four rebounds, two assists and two steals … Missed the Maryland Eastern Shore game due to an ankle sprain, snapping his 44-game streak of starting every game … Scored 20 points for the sixth time this year while recording three rebounds, three assists and four steal versus North Carolina A&T … Dropped his fifth 20-point game of the season against Washington, tallying 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting, three rebounds, three assists and two steals … Had 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, four rebounds, four assists and four steals versus South Carolina State … Tallied 15 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal against VMI … Posted 14 points, including three 3-pointers, four rebounds, four assists and a steal versus Central Connecticut State … Registered 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals against Penn State … Delivered 11 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block versus St. Francis (Pa.) ... Won Charleston Classic MVP after scoring 20-plus points in all three games, as well as being named to the All-Tournament Team and ACC Player of the Week ... Posted a season-high 25 points, season-best seven rebounds and three assists against No. 23/22 Purdue ... Tallied 20 points, four rebounds, seven assists and four steals versus Northeastern ... Collected 21 points, six rebounds and three assists against Ball State ... Recorded 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals versus Gardner-Webb in the season opener.

2017-18: Started all 33 games … Led the team with 24 points in the win over Detroit Mercy in his first collegiate game ... Scored 29 points in the win over The Citadel ... 29 points tied for third-best ever for a Virginia Tech freshman ... Scored 20 points in the win over Washington ... Led the Hokies with 18 points in the win over Morehead State ... Chipped in five points and four rebounds against Iowa in the B1G/ACC Challenge ... Registered 13 points and five rebounds in the win over Ole Miss ... Sank seven free-throws on his way to nine points against Radford ... Pulled down a career-high eight rebounds and tallied 16 points, three assists and a block against Maryland-Eastern Shore ... Tallied six points and two assists versus No. 8 Kentucky ... Had four points, three assists and a career-high three blocks against Presbyterian ... Pulled down eight rebounds, tying a career high, and chipped in five points versus NC A&T ... Started ACC play with a bang, racking up a team-high 19 points on the road against Syracuse ... Posted 16 points, five rebounds and a block and assist apiece in the win over Pitt ... Swiped a career-high four steals versus Louisville, while scoring 10 points ... Recorded eight points, five rebounds and an assist in the win over No. 10 North Carolina ... Turned in 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal versus Notre Dame ... Posted 18 points on four 3-pointers, tying a career high, and pulled down an ACC-high six rebounds in the win over Boston College ... Registered 15 points, one rebound, assist, block and steal against Miami ... Nailed four triples in the win over No. 2 Virginia ... Swiped four steals against No. 12 Duke, tying a career high, and posted six points, three rebounds and two assists ... Tallied 14 points, tied an ACC-high six rebounds and set a new ACC high with two blocks in the win over Georgia Tech ... Played a career-high 35 minutes in the win over No. 5 Duke, scoring his third-most points in ACC play with 17 ... Posted seven points, five rebounds, one assist and one block versus Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament … Recorded 15 points, including three 3-pointers, two rebounds and three assists versus Alabama in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

High School: Played two seasons at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, leading them to a 27-3 overall record and a National Association of Christian Athletes national championship in 2015-16 ... He averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.2 steals per game in 2015-16 ... He is rated as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals. ESPN.com ranks him as a 5-star prospect and No. 25 on the ESPN 100 ... He played for the Team Canada U18 Americas team in 2016 in Valdivia, Chile, where Tech assistant coach Jamie McNeilly was on staff and the Canadian team finished second ... He played for Canada Elite on the Under Armour Grassroots AAU circuit.

Personal: Nickeil Alexander-Walker ... Son of Nicole Alexander and Nicholas Walker ... Has three sisters, Madison, Angel and Angelique and three brothers, Nicholas, Michael and Nicholi … Majoring in communication studies.