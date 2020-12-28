Power Rankings, Week 2: Lakers hold No. 1; Nets climb to No. 2

The first week of the 2020-21 season was proceeding somewhat normally … or at least as normal as basketball can be in empty arenas in the midst of a pandemic. The good teams were mostly good, the bad teams were mostly bad, and there were some mixed results in between.

And then came Sunday.

It started with the notorious 12:30 p.m. tip at Staples Center. The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard, but were coming off big wins over the Lakers and Nuggets, looking very much like the favorite to take the No. 1 spot in this week’s Power Rankings. But it didn’t take long for the Dallas Mavericks to squash that thought. Less than nine minutes into the game, the Mavs led by 20. By halftime, they had set an NBA record with a 50-point lead.

The Brooklyn Nets were next up on the list of contenders for the No. 1 spot, facing an opponent looking like No. 30 after losses to Cleveland and Oklahoma City. But the Charlotte Hornets wouldn’t go away, and they held off a late Nets rally to flip two different scripts.

Not to be outdone, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Sixers by 24. And to cap off Silly Sunday, the New York Knicks beat the Milwaukee Bucks by 20.

We could just disregard all that and think of the Clippers as the team that beat the Lakers and Denver, evaluate the Nets solely on their destruction of the Warriors and Celtics, and believe that the Bucks are never going to lose to the Knicks again. But the league office has confirmed that Sunday games count the same as games on any other day of the week. So we roll it all into this week’s rankings, which probably look as silly as the Sunday scoreboard.

The great thing is that all those teams that got upset on Sunday can put those results behind them this week. And if the rankings below are way off, we’ll get another try next Monday.

Until then, the champs are still No. 1. They’re the only title contender that didn’t get the Silly Sunday memo, taking care of business (and then some) against the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves.

Plus-Minus Players of the Week

Teams of the Week

Make It Last Forever: Cleveland (3-0) — Rock N Roll forever!

Cleveland (3-0) — Rock N Roll forever! Something Just Ain’t Right: Golden State (1-2) — Uh oh.

East vs. West

The West was 5-4 against the East in Week 1.

Movement in the Rankings

High jumps of the week: Cleveland (+14), Orlando (+14), Indiana (+13)

Cleveland (+14), Orlando (+14), Indiana (+13) Free falls of the week: Golden State (-11), Milwaukee (-9), Houston (-8), Portland (-8)

Week 2 Team to Watch

Milwaukee — It’s only Game 4 and 5 of a long season, and the Bucks are the “It doesn’t matter until the playoffs” team in the Eastern Conference. But they have an early opportunity to exorcise some demons with a back-to-back in Miami on Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, they begin a five-game homestand with a visit from the Bulls on Friday.

