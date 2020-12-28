Top Stories

Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie suffers partially torn ACL

The Brooklyn guard suffered his injury in Sunday's road loss to Charlotte.

From NBA.com News Services

Spencer Dinwiddie was a starter and projected to be one of the Nets’ top players this season.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced on Monday.

Dinwiddie is scheduled for surgery next week. He is expected to make a full recovery before next season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

He suffered the injury on contact, Charania reports, but there is no other structural damage to the knee. Dinwiddie left last night’s 106-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter with what was called a right knee strain.

 

Dinwiddie has started alongside Kyrie Irving in the backcourt in the Nets’ three games this season. On Sunday he appeared on the way to his best performance of the season before exiting with five points, four rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes.

If forced to miss an extended period of time, the Nets could turn to sixth man swingman Caris LeVert or shooting guard Landry Shamet as a short-term replacement in the starting lineup.

