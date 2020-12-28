Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie suffers partially torn ACL

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced on Monday.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been diagnosed with a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee. The injury occurred during the third quarter of last night’s game in Charlotte. Further updates will be issued following surgery, which is scheduled to take place next week. pic.twitter.com/qV9miVXgXb — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 28, 2020

Dinwiddie is scheduled for surgery next week. He is expected to make a full recovery before next season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

He suffered the injury on contact, Charania reports, but there is no other structural damage to the knee. Dinwiddie left last night’s 106-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter with what was called a right knee strain.

Dinwiddie is expected to make full recovery before next season. Tough loss for Nets; Dinwiddie emerged as a starter alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. With $12.3M player option in offseason, Dinwiddie has multiple choices being among the top free agents on the market. https://t.co/NDl7H6fP1J — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2020

Dinwiddie has started alongside Kyrie Irving in the backcourt in the Nets’ three games this season. On Sunday he appeared on the way to his best performance of the season before exiting with five points, four rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes.

If forced to miss an extended period of time, the Nets could turn to sixth man swingman Caris LeVert or shooting guard Landry Shamet as a short-term replacement in the starting lineup.