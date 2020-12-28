Top Stories

Kevin Durant becomes 9th-fastest to reach 23,000 points

The former Kia MVP is back at climbing his way up the league's all-time scoring list.

From NBA.com Staff

Durant’s pullup jumper sent him past the 23,000-point mark.

Few have gotten their NBA buckets as effortlessly and consistently as Kevin Durant. The 6-foot-10 forward is quickly closing in on that select group.

Durant eclipsed 23,000 career points in Brooklyn’s Sunday game against Charlotte on a 14-foot pullup jumper with 5:30 left in the second quarter. The 852 games he needed to reach the milestone are the ninth-fewest in league history.

Player Games needed to score 23,000 points
Wilt Chamberlain 606
Michael Jordan 717
Oscar Robertson 806
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 809
Allen Iverson 830
Jerry West 833
Elgin Baylor 834
LeBron James 837
Kevin Durant 852
Shaquille O’Neal 857

Overall, Durant finished with 29 points (9-15 FG), three rebounds and four assists in the 106-104 loss. Aside from his 23,000-point milestone, Durant also made some Nets history in the game alongside his superstar teammate, guard Kyrie Irving. Thanks to Irving’s 25-point night, he and Durant became the first pair of Nets to score 20 or more points in each of the team’s first three games.

Durant’s surge through the record books comes despite playing just 27 games in 2014-15 and missing the entire 2019-20 season due to injury. The former Kia MVP and 10-time All-Star appears fully recovered from the torn Achilles that kept him sidelined last season, a prospect that could vault his new team, the Nets, into title contention.

