Spencer Dinwiddie exits Brooklyn Nets loss with right knee strain

Brooklyn’s puzzling Sunday defeat to the Charlotte Hornets carried extra sting with the loss of starting guard Spencer Dinwiddie. The former second-round pick suffered a strained right knee in the third quarter when he fell awkwardly while driving and passing the ball. He did not return.

Following Brooklyn’s 106-104 loss to the Hornets, Nets coach Steve Nash said Dinwiddie would be further evaluated on Monday. The Nets host Memphis on Monday (7:30 ET, NBA TV).

Dinwiddie has started alongside Kyrie Irving in the backcourt in the Nets’ three games this season. On Sunday he appeared on the way to his best performance of the young season before exiting with five points, four rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes of action.

If forced to miss an extended period of time, the Nets could turn to sixth man swingman Caris LeVert or shooting guard Landry Shamet as a short-term replacement in the starting lineup.

The Nets were 2-0 before losing to the Hornets.