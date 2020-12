Nets honor artists with City Edition uniform inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat

The Brooklyn Nets will celebrate artists with their latest uniform design.

Celebrate the π’Άπ“‡π“‰π’Ύπ“ˆπ“‰π“ˆ who move us forward. Introducing our 2020-21 City Edition uniform inspired by Brooklyn-born Jean-Michel Basquiat 🎨 pic.twitter.com/ptIWGHcSc6 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 3, 2020

The design, which is inspired by Brooklyn-born artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, features “BKLYN Nets” written across the chest in Basquiat’s signature style.

