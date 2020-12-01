Bucks unveil all-blue City Edition uniform for 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks have unveiled their 2020-21 City Edition uniform, which stays true to the roots of the city on the coast of Lake Michigan.

The team revealed all-blue uniforms, a first for the franchise, in what it says pay homage to the meaning of Milwaukee: the gathering place by the water. Per the team, this is the first Bucks uniform to feature Great Lakes Blue, which was incorporated into the team’s color palette in 2015. Additionally, the phrase “Gathering Place” is on the jersey’s lower left corner to symbolize both Milwaukee’s beginning and the organization’s role in bringing people together. Per the team, the uniform features three shades of blue that represent the three rivers that run through Milwaukee as well as the “depths of Lake Michigan.”

Blue(s). Inspired by Milwaukee’s meaning as “the gathering place by the water,” introducing the 2020-21 City Edition uniform.https://t.co/j5BaEDFYp0 pic.twitter.com/lJ27gYuYQI — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 1, 2020

The uniform symbolizes both Milwaukee’s and the Bucks’ role in bringing people together, which is noted by the phrase “Gathering Place” on the bottom of the jersey.https://t.co/j5BaEDFYp0 pic.twitter.com/I2EhPpPYJw — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 1, 2020

The center of the shorts also features the water outlines from the Bucks’ state logo, showcasing the major bodies of water that bring Wisconsin together.https://t.co/j5BaEDFYp0 pic.twitter.com/PI9eRiYfiN — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 1, 2020

The numbers on the jersey are treated with a special coating that will reflect the light in a way that gives the illusion that the numbers themselves are wet.https://t.co/j5BaEDFYp0 pic.twitter.com/wJxZ5a9Sq5 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 1, 2020

