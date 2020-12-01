New Uniforms: 2020-21

Bucks unveil all-blue City Edition uniform for 2020-21

The team's new uniforms are inspired by the meaning of the word Milwaukee.

From NBA.com Staff

The Bucks will sport a new color scheme with their City Edition uniform this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks have unveiled their 2020-21 City Edition uniform, which stays true to the roots of the city on the coast of Lake Michigan.

The team revealed all-blue uniforms, a first for the franchise, in what it says pay homage to the meaning of Milwaukee: the gathering place by the water. Per the team, this is the first Bucks uniform to feature Great Lakes Blue, which was incorporated into the team’s color palette in 2015. Additionally, the phrase “Gathering Place” is on the jersey’s lower left corner to symbolize both Milwaukee’s beginning and the organization’s role in bringing people together. Per the team, the uniform features three shades of blue that represent the three rivers that run through Milwaukee as well as the “depths of Lake Michigan.”

More information on the uniform can be found on Bucks.com.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.