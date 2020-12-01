Pacers turn to pinstriped past with new City Edition uniforms

The Indiana Pacers have a refreshed City Edition uniform look for the 2020-21 season that pays tribute to a significant part of the team’s history.

The new Nike VaporKit uniform features pinstripes on a Pacers uniform for the first time since 2013. Indiana originally debuted a pinstriped uniform in the 1997-98 season which came in blue, white and gold. The team wore the uniforms in the 2000 NBA Finals and through the 2005-06 season. The Pacers wore a pinstriped alternate jersey during the 2012-13 season, as well.

The new City Edition uniform is known as the “Power IN Pinstripes” look by the team.

These are more than pinstripes. They are a symbol of who we are and what we represent. There is #PowerINPinstripes.https://t.co/c1uqbVoVd9 pic.twitter.com/eGMLEPXjTd — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 1, 2020

In addition to the pinstripes, this season’s City Edition uniform also draws inspiration from the Indiana state flag. The uniform features the flag’s royal blue color while the shorts have a basketball-inspired torch to reinforce the state’s love of basketball.