Clippers add new wrinkle to City Edition uniform for 2020-21

In the coming season, the LA Clippers will have a City Edition uniform that looks much like their versions from 2019-20. However, some subtle changes to them — both on and off the court — make them worthy of a second look.

Just like last season, the Clippers have partnered with globally renowned artist, Mister Cartoon, on their look. New to the mix this season is LA-based graffiti artist Royyal Dog, who has been tapped to “celebrate the authentic spirit of L.A. street culture” with Mister Cartoon for the team’s City Edition uniform and merchandise line.

This season’s City Edition keeps the popular ‘Los Angeles’ wordmark from last season, but changes the primary color of the uniform from white to black.

Running it back in black. pic.twitter.com/tFDhLH82i1 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 1, 2020

Make Your Mark The Story Behind the 2020-21 City Edition Design. pic.twitter.com/Bcgz30HLGe — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 1, 2020

Per the team, the design is a symbol of the Clippers’ efforts to cultivate the next generation of talent in the city through its “Make Your Mark” campaign. As part of that campaign, the Clippers and Mister Cartoon will host monthly, digital workshops for high school students from various organizations in L.A.-based school districts. During those sessions, 50 students will receive live, personalized instruction from Mister Cartoon via Zoom as well as a Clippers art kit with the supplies needed for each workshop.

“It’s been real cool working with the Clippers for the past two seasons,” Mister Cartoon said in a statement via the team.. “Our focus has been to motivate the youth and encourage them to have a work ethic like pro athletes do. We’ve connected with the heart and soul of Los Angeles. I’m looking forward to furthering the partnership this season to inspire the young creators and artists in the city and positively impact our community.”

“It’s an incredible opportunity to partner with the Clippers and an honor to work alongside Mister Cartoon, a pioneer and influence on artists all over the world,” Royyal Dog said in a statement from the team. “Hip hop culture and artists like Mister Cartoon are what made me want to come to L.A. and continue to express myself through my art. I hope kids in this city can find that kind of inspiration from my work and journey.”