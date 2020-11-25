Mavericks unveil white-and-gold City Edition uniforms

The Mavericks’ next step with Luka Doncic leading the way will be highlighted by a uniform with no blue, green, or any color between.

Instead, Dallas’ new City Edition uniforms boast a white base with dark characters and gold trim. The overall coloring and wings on the shorts are, per the Mavs’ press release, “a nod to one of the most iconic and powerful symbols of the City of Dallas, the legend of the Pegasus.” The new look’s reveal was modeled by Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis, another key talent in the Mavs’ turnaround.

A departure from our traditional blue and a signal that a bright future is on the horizon ✨ @chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Y3dfRK8Vvw — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 24, 2020

Dallas is coming off its first postseason appearance without franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki since 1990. The 21-year-old Doncic is the new face of Mavericks basketball after winning 2018-19 NBA Kia Rookie of the Year honors and being named All-NBA First Team last season.