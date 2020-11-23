Jazz update City Edition uniforms for 2020-21 season

The Utah Jazz have gone into “#DarkMode” with their City Edition uniform for the 2020-21 season.

On Monday, the Jazz revealed their City Edition look, which takes the team’s popular yellow, orange, red and black uniforms and reverses the color structure. The primary color of the uniform is now black, with the other colors accented throughout the design.

“Our original City Edition uniforms, which featured cascading color bands as the primary design element, have been some of the most popular and best-selling jerseys in franchise history since they were first released in the 2017-18 season,” said Bart Sharp, senior vice president of marketing for the Jazz, in the team’s press release “Our latest take on this theme continues to represent how this team belongs to the entire state, as these Jazz uniforms remain the only ones with ‘Utah’ emblazoned across the chest.”

According to the team, these uniforms will be the franchise’s first black uniforms worn since the 2003-04 season.

The Jazz have worn their current City Edition uniforms since the start of the 2017-18 season and, when they use that uniform at home, play on a special edition court that features the word “Utah”emblazoned across midcourt with gradient bands ranging from bright gold to deep burgundy.