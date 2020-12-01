Heat unveil 'Vice Versa' uniform with gradient scheme

Miami's final edition to the 'VICE' uniform features a unique design.

NBA.com Staff

Tyler Herro wears the Heat’s latest and final ‘VICE’ jersey.

The Miami Heat have unveiled their ‘Vice Versa’ uniforms, which will be the final edition of the ‘VICE’ campaign that the franchise began in 2017.

The pink-to-blue gradient uniforms will be worn during the 2020-21 season.

According to the team, “ViceVersa is the finale of the enormously successful VICE campaign. ViceVersa fast-forwards VICE to where it’s never been before: the Miami of a not-so-distant tomorrow. ViceVersa isn’t necessarily a destination—it’s a feeling, a mood, an energy.

“ViceVersa has duality—existing as either pink or blue depending your point-of-view. It has singularity, sporting a design unlike any HEAT or NBA uniform before it. But it also honors HEAT history, with traces of previous VICE uniforms featured throughout. ViceVersa also leverages the uniform’s unique design via illusions, mirroring and reflections. The uniform celebrates the pink and blue gradient, which has been a staple in all of the previous VICE campaigns.”

