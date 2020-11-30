City Edition Jerseys

Miami Heat: Fit For The Future

The 2020-21 Nike NBA Miami Heat City Edition Jersey sports a ViceVersa theme as a tribute to the uniform’s past, presented through the lens of the city’s future.

Taking cues from its colorful predecessors, the latest version features a horizontal gradient that melds the team's signature laser fuchsia with blue gale to welcome "Vice Violet" into the Heat color palette, resulting in a distinctive, double-sided design—two uniforms in one depending on your point of view.

