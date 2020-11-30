Denver Nuggets: Denver Sunset

With the backdrop of the Rockies right behind the city, this season’s Nike NBA Denver Nuggets City Edition Jersey is inspired by Denver’s many neighborhoods and unmatched sunsets.

Shades of red, maroon and burnt orange all blend with each other to cascade into one final color: gold.

Which is what this young, hungry team has proven it’s after. Almost as if the local dusk colors are in on the quest, this year’s design reminds everyone what’s on the horizon for the Mile High City and its many united communities. Shop Now

