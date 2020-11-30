Oklahoma City Thunder: Created For Oklahoma

A team and state building a legacy toward tomorrow. Known for being one of the loudest fan bases in the league, Oklahoma’s pride in the Thunder is no secret.

The 2020-21 Nike NBA Oklahoma City Thunder City Edition Jersey is inspired by that reciprocated respect.

Detailing takes hints from OKC, the state flag and the state’s shape itself which is present on the front waistband of the shorts. Shop Now

Thunder’s 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys just dropped at the NBA Store. Shop Now