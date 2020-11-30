Golden State Warriors: Believe In The Bay

No matter which Bay Area city the Warriors play in, they’re forever rooted in Oakland.

The current championship standards of success were set by the team that first made The Town believe.

So it's only right that the details and colors for the 2020-21 Nike NBA Golden State Warriors City Edition Jersey pays homage to the franchise's "We Believe" era. A team that shocked the league and paved the way for winning.

