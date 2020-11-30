New York Knicks: Empire State Energy

A team with so much rich history, linked with a brand determined to move the city’s fashion forward.

The 2020-21 Nike NBA New York Knicks City Edition Jersey is presented through the lens of the hometown streetwear giants, KITH. Design details speak to New York City’s 24/7 energy. A vibe you can only find in the place that always hustles. Shop Now

Knicks’ 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys just dropped at the NBA Store. Shop Now