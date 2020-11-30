City Edition Jerseys

Portland Trail Blazers: Oregon Origins

Rip City is where the franchise plays, but the Portland Trail Blazers are beloved by the whole state.

Design details speak to Oregon’s tribal nations and the mountains, plains and valleys that define Oregon’s landscape.

The font across the chest of the team’s 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey represents Portland’s iconic sign above the Burnside bridge. Shop Now

Trail Blazers’ 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys just dropped at the NBA Store. Shop Now

