City Edition Jerseys

San Antonio Spurs: Courage And Celebration

Inspired by the spirit of fiesta and '90s nostalgia, the colorful streak along the chest of the 2020-21 Nike NBA San Antonio Spurs City Edition Jersey represents the city’s celebration of honor, independence and courage.

Inspired by the spirit of fiesta and ’90s nostalgia, the colorful streak along the chest of the 2020-21 Nike NBA San Antonio Spurs City Edition Jersey represents the city’s celebration of honor, independence and courage.

The classic signature lettering across the chest takes cues from the ’90s teams which set the winning standards Spurs fans have come to expect from the franchise. Shop Now

Spurs’ 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys just dropped at the NBA Store. Shop Now

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.