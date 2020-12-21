Power Rankings, Week 1: Lakers, Bucks and Nuggets start season on top

It’s been only 10 weeks since the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2019-20 NBA championship. But the 2020-21 season is already here. Protocols are in place, precautions will be taken, and a vaccine is on the way, but we’re doing this without a bubble. Cross your fingers.

If there are no hiccups, this will be a fascinating season, even if one team is seen as a strong favorite. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are back. Zion Williamson is healthy. Giannis Antetokounmpo is committed to Milwaukee. Luka Doncic is the next big thing. The Miami Heat are looking to build on a bubble run, the Denver Nuggets are ridiculously fun to watch (and also very good), and the LA Clippers have reputations to salvage. The Lakers still have LeBron bleeping James and Anthony bleeping Davis.

We got a little taste of things to come in an abbreviated preseason. Those results and stats get thrown out on Tuesday, but not everything from the preseason should be dismissed. Within the numbers and film are some hints at what’s to come over the next seven months. When Duncan Robinson, having played 161 minutes as a rookie, started the Heat’s first preseason game last year and immediately launched a 3-pointer on his first touch, we knew that something was up.

The real stuff starts on Tuesday with one heck of a double-header on TNT: Warriors-Nets at 7 p.m. ET and Clippers-Lakers at 10 ET. Three days later, we have a monster, five-game Christmas slate on ABC and ESPN.

All those marquee games will go a long way in shaping next week’s Power Rankings. Before we get started for real, the champs are at the top, followed by Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, who look as ready for the season to start as any team in the league.

Make It Last Forever: Brooklyn (2-0) — Kevin Durant. In a game that counts. Against Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Tuesday. 7 p.m. ET. TNT.

Brooklyn (2-0) — Kevin Durant. In a game that counts. Against Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Tuesday. 7 p.m. ET. TNT. Something Just Ain’t Right: Boston (0-2) — Maybe it was just gamesmanship against a pair of division rivals. Maybe it was the sage.

LA Clippers — Is this a “championship-or-bust year” for the Clips? Maybe not with Paul George signed for another four years. Still, the Clips have expectations and their schedule begins with a fascinating trio of games. They’ll be there on Tuesday as the Lakers get their rings. On Christmas, they’re in Denver to face the team that ended their season. And then they return to Staples Center to host Luka Doncic and the Mavs on Sunday afternoon.

