Stephen Curry drills 105 straight 3s in practice

An injury-shortened season outside the playoff picture might have blunted some memories of what Stephen Curry can do. There are at least 70 more 2020-21 games to resolve that, but for now, here’s some Warriors footage of the former two-time Kia MVP making not one, not two, but 105 3-pointers in a row during practice:

5+ minutes without a miss. Stephen. Curry. pic.twitter.com/8DV0z5gtib — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 26, 2020

Per the Warriors, Curry’s absurd hot streak endured more than five minutes before human error finally surfaced.

Curry, the NBA record-holder for most 3s made in a season (402), played just five games due to injury last season and is leading a Warriors team missing Klay Thompson (torn Achilles). Golden State will likely need real-game performances that hint at what he’s doing in practice to stay afloat in the competitive Western Conference.

The Warriors said they captured the final 103 on video at the Bulls’ practice facility. Curry’s shots were counted by his longtime shooting man, assistant Bruce Fraser, and coach Steve Kerr only heard about his shooting star afterward. Curry finally missed, then pumped his arms and yelled in delight.

“I think his previous record was 77. That’s insane,” Kerr said. “I don’t know if the Guinness Book of World Records still exists. That was one of my favorite books growing up. If it still exists that should go in the book, because we have video evidence now apparently.”

You bet, two-time MVP Curry can still dazzle day after day at age 32 and at the start of his 12th NBA season. With his next made 3, Curry will have 2,500 for his career — joining only Ray Allen and Reggie Miller to reach that mark.

“It was SO amazing — 105 3s in a row. I knew it could be special around 30. Just amazing,” Fraser said by text, then added: “There wasn’t anything about the one he missed. I was actually more focused on just delivering good passes. I was nervous! Haha. Yes, lots of swishes.”

Draymond Green didn’t witness the all-out downpour, but he is plenty confident in Curry’s count.

“I have zero doubt that he did it. I don’t need to watch a video to see how they went in, any of that,” Green said. “As I’ve always said, obviously the greatest shooter I think to ever play this game. As great as that is, I can’t sit here and act like, ‘Oh, I’m surprised.’ It’s just not really surprising to me. It’s such an incredible thing but I’m sorry, Steph, it doesn’t really get me up out of my seat that he hit 105 in a row, ’cause if you said anyone’s going to hit 105 3s in a row, my guess would be Steph. He’s capable of it. Anything with shooting the basketball he’s capable of doing it.

“It’s dope, super dope.”

— The Associated Press contributed to this report