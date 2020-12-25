Top Stories

Stephen Curry passes Rick Barry for 2nd on Warriors' scoring list

Curry trails only Wilt Chamberlain on all-time list.

From NBA.com News Services

Warriors guard Stephen Curry pulls up for 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry moved ahead of Rick Barry for second on the franchise’s all-time scoring list during Friday’s Christmas Day matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

And of course, the surpassing bucket came off a three-pointer.

Curry now trails Wilt Chamberlain for most points ever in the franchise record books.

Warriors All-Time Scoring Leaders

1. Wilt Chamberlain, 17783
2. Stephen Curry, 16454
3. Rick Barry, 16447
4. Paul Arizin, 16266
5. Chris Mullin, 16235
6. Nate Thurmond, 13191
7. Jeff Mullins, 12547
8. Klay Thompson, 11995
9. Purvis Short, 11894
10. Neil Johnston, 10023

 

