Stephen Curry launches Curry Brand with Under Armour

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has partnered with Under Armour to create the Curry Brand, which will launch on Dec. 1 and feature footwear, apparel and accessories.

The Curry Brand will be dedicated to giving back to the community with a commitment to invest a percentage of Curry Brand revenue in under-resourced communities. According to Under Armour, these are the initial goals of the brand: “by 2025, the Curry Brand aims to create at least 20 safe places to play, support 125 programs that impact young athletes, and deliver opportunities to train more than 15,000 coaches — making an overall impact on more than 100,000 youth.”

.@StephenCurry30 and Under Armour have officially launched his own Curry Brand 🔥 His new shoe drops Dec. 11 @brkicks pic.twitter.com/LC5BWXA2bt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2020

“We have a shared goal of unlocking play for kids, so that became a natural place for us to focus,” Curry said in the announcement. “I grew up doing a lot of things to give back to the community with my family — and continue that now — while Under Armour has done so much to support athletes around the world.

“Curry Brand is all about doing good in everything that we do,” Curry continued. “I’ve tried to embody that in my own actions, and I think it’s also something that other people can really get behind no matter where they are in life or what their goals are, sports or otherwise. We all have the ability to impact the next person and to give back in some way, and that’s more important now than ever before.”

Full details on the brand’s philanthropic efforts are available in the official announcement.

In an interview on CNBC, Under Armour Chief Executive Patrik Frisk said Curry will be, “actively involved in the development of the product.”

The two-time Kia MVP and three-time champion signed with Under Armour in 2013.