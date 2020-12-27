Top Stories

Mavericks set record with 50-point halftime lead over Clippers

Looking for their first win of the season, the Mavericks mounted a 77-27 lead.

NBA.com Staff

Luka Doncic scored 18 points with four assists in the record-setting first half.

Led by Luka Doncic’s 18 points, the Dallas Mavericks surged to a 77-27 lead at halftime, the largest ever for an NBA game.

The Mavericks shot 58% from the field, and Josh Richardson added 15 points during the historic half. The Clippers, playing without Kawhi Leonard but with one of the deepest rosters in the league, appeared to be sleep-walking.

Highlights of the Mavericks’ record first-half.

The Clippers shot 24% from the field.

Leonard, after having eight stitches in his mouth as a result of taking a blow to the face in Friday night’s game, did not play.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.