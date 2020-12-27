Mavericks set record with 50-point halftime lead over Clippers

Led by Luka Doncic’s 18 points, the Dallas Mavericks surged to a 77-27 lead at halftime, the largest ever for an NBA game.

The Mavericks shot 58% from the field, and Josh Richardson added 15 points during the historic half. The Clippers, playing without Kawhi Leonard but with one of the deepest rosters in the league, appeared to be sleep-walking.

Highlights of the Mavericks’ record first-half.

The Clippers shot 24% from the field.

Leonard, after having eight stitches in his mouth as a result of taking a blow to the face in Friday night’s game, did not play.