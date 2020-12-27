Top Stories

Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers against Mavericks

Leonard needed eight stitches in his mouth after accidentally getting elbowed as he went for a rebound in Friday's win.

The Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard

After taking a blow to his face, Kawhi Leonard walked back to the locker room under his own power to undergo evaluation.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard won’t play for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon.

Leonard needed eight stitches in his mouth after accidentally getting elbowed by 7-foot teammate Serge Ibaka while going for a rebound in Friday’s win at Denver. Leonard was bleeding heavily when he left the court in the fourth quarter.

Leonard was replaced in Sunday’s lineup by Luke Kennard for the Clippers’ home opener at Staples Center. Coach Tyronn Lue didn’t directly answer when asked about Leonard’s prognosis. “Hopefully, he’s fine,” the first-year coach said.

Leonard had 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists on Friday.

