Kawhi Leonard leaves game with facial injury

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was forced to leave Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face and did not return.

Leonard sustained the injury late with 6:11 left in the fourth quarter when teammate Serge Ibaka went for a rebound and collided with Leonard.

Bleeding from his mouth, Leonard remained on the court for several minutes before leaving on his own.

“He got up and walked off the floor, so he’s going to be good,” LA coach Tyronn Lue said after the game.

According to Andrew Greif of The L.A. Times, Leonard has a laceration in his mouth that required eight stitches.

Leonard had 21 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals before the injury. The Clippers won 121-108.